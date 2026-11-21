Maryland woman allegedly claimed Dr. Fauci was on her cancer team and she alone survived a trial where 22 died. Her husband says she never had cancer

Alexandra “Lexi” Thomas, 34, is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center after her arrest on Thursday, as reported by the New York Post, citing The Baltimore Sun and The Banner. The Ashton resident faces two felony theft charges, for amounts up to $25,000 and $10,000. The charges follow a 15-month police investigation into claims that she ran a decade-long scheme involving fake medical treatments.

Thomas allegedly convinced friends, family, and hundreds of strangers to donate significant amounts of money starting in 2014 by claiming she was battling a rare blood cancer. Her husband, Gavin Hannan, filed for an annulment last month and claimed in court papers that his wife never had cancer.

According to the filing, Thomas told him when they met in 2017 that she was the sole survivor of a clinical trial in which 22 other participants died. “The doctors that Defendant [Thomas] claimed had saved her life, and treated her for years, have no record of her ever being a patient,” Hannan wrote in the petition.

She allegedly brought Dr. Fauci into the story too

Thomas allegedly claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci was part of her secretive group of doctors. Family members told the podcast The Lexi CON that she refused to let them come to her treatments because she insisted the clinical trials were too sensitive. They also suggested she faked emails from her medical team to support her story.

Thomas also allegedly convinced several elderly people to include her in their wills, according to The Sun and The Banner. She also allegedly Photoshopped her face onto photos of actual cancer patients for her social media pages and blog, according to the filing and the podcast. Hannan said she referred to herself as a “cancer celebrity” and had a large following on social media,

The podcast, released in October after a three-year investigation, helped bring the alleged cancer scheme to light. Thomas’ sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Dan Goldsmith, said, “Our sincere hope is that the hundreds of donors who supported Lexi’s fundraising will be made whole, and that this case makes clear that exploiting the generosity of others has consequences.” They also called the arrest an important step toward accountability.

The indictment lists 25 alleged victims, including the Goldsmiths, a business, and a charity. Hannan’s own parents were allegedly among those targeted, according to the indictment. When Hannan confronted Thomas, court papers allege that she claimed to be suicidal and was hospitalized.

GoFundMe is investigating the online fundraisers tied to Thomas’ account, according to The Sun. A spokesperson said the platform has “zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform and the exploitation of the generosity of donors.”

Thomas has not been convicted, and the charges against her remain allegations. The Howard County Police and the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment, and the reports did not include a response from Thomas or a lawyer on her behalf. She is scheduled to return to court on December 2.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy