A Reddit user recently took to the FedEx subreddit to share that a FedEx driver struck and killed his family Goldendoodle. The user, pinedesign, wrote that his dog was in the yard when the incident happened. He used the post to ask, “What should I expect?” as he went about reporting the incident to the company. He told Reddit that he had witnesses and footage of the driver, but not of the incident itself.

“My wife was in the yard, and only when he saw her did he stop for just a second to say he didn’t know what happened, but he has to keep going to make deliveries,” the Redditor wrote. “I don’t know if it would have been procedure for him to stop to make a report. There was no empathy.” He shared that at the time of writing, the dog was covered in the yard. He added. “My 8 year old daughter will be home soon from church. The driver was delivering one of her Christmas presents.”

In the post’s comments, people shared their stories with FedEx. One user claimed that a FedEx Ground driver hit their son, and neither the driver nor his boss shared insurance information until the police were called. Another user alleged, “Fed Ex is horrible at dealing with issues like this,” and noted that it was likely a FedEx Ground driver. They recommended finding the local franchise number to get “in touch with their insurance company & you may receive some kind of restitution.”

The Redditor said FedEx did reach out to him

Later, the Redditor edited his post to add and update. He wrote, “FedEx has called to extend their condolences as well as the owner of the contractor company who employed the driver. The owner has also sent via Venmo money as a gesture to make amends.” He wrote that the company had reviewed the driver’s dash cam and records and claimed, “The driver reported knowing he made impact, but did not realize the dog actually died.

“He was a new driver, panicked, and there may have been a communication issue as he is an immigrant to America, the user wrote. “I want to believe this is true, because otherwise he just didn’t care about killing a family dog. I forgive him and wish him well as much as I can so I can move on.” The family held a service for their dog, Hunter, and buried him.

According to the Delivery Driver Accident Attorney, if this situation happened in Texas, the law treats pets as personal property. In a case where a driver injures a pet or kills it, it is legally seen as property damage rather than wrongful death. Owners can typically pursue compensation for the value of the dog, veterinary bills, and burial costs.

The firm explains that under the rule of respondeat superior, delivery companies are often held liable for their drivers’ actions while on the clock. This includes instances where corporate quotas or time pressures might lead to reckless behavior. If a company refuses to provide fair payment for significant property damage, a lawsuit may be the only way to recover losses, and lawyers are the best way to push back against insurance adjusters.

Outside of this, many Redditors had emotional reactions about the pet’s death. One user reacted to the driver’s behavior, writing, “Regardless of where you’re from, if you don’t feel an absolute need to stop and check how the animal is there’s something seriously wrong with you.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify FedEx’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from pinedesign’s Reddit post.

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