A FedEx driver allegedly threw a 34-pound bag toward a Nebraska woman’s pets, and she says she won’t call it resolved yet

A Nebraska woman’s security footage appearing to show a FedEx driver throwing heavy packages near her pets has gone viral, and she says the case still isn’t closed in her eyes despite responses from both FedEx and Chewy.

Recommended Videos

According to The Nerd Stash, the woman, who posts as Cass, shared clips from two separate deliveries at her farm, where she says her 14-year-old dog and cat were both nearby when a driver appeared to toss packages in their direction. She alleges one of the packages was a 34-pound bag of dog food, heavy enough, in her view, to cause real harm to a pet on the receiving end of a direct hit.

Whether the driver was genuinely targeting the animals or just tossing the box in their general direction is something viewers have gone back and forth on, since the clip itself only shows the pets positioned near the drop zone as he lets go of the packages.

How the case with FedEx and Chewy played out

Her account starts with Chewy: she says she went to the retailer first when FedEx wasn’t responding, and that Chewy took it seriously enough to open its own internal claim against the shipping company. Copies of her security footage were later requested by representatives from both businesses, she says. She later said in follow-up comments that FedEx confirmed the driver would be reassigned away from her deliveries and that the clips would be folded into future training material.

She says FedEx also offered her some kind of goodwill gesture more than once, which she turned down, telling followers she wanted accountability rather than a payout. By her account, she won’t consider the situation resolved until she’s certain that driver is permanently out of the rotation for her Chewy orders.

Reaction to the video has leaned overwhelmingly critical of the driver. “People who intentionally harm or try to harm animals are demonic, because why would doing this cross anyone’s mind,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Please watch your animals if he gets fired. He looks vindictive.” A third focused on the dog’s demeanor in the clip, writing, “Poor doggie wasn’t even barking or bothering him. What an evil man.”

Not every commenter was convinced the driver meant to target the animals. A handful floated the idea that his line of sight might have been obstructed by the box itself, or that he could simply have been aiming for the porch without giving the pets much thought at all. A similar case drew comparable outrage recently when a UPS driver was filmed hitting a dog with a 30-pound package before turning to confront the pet’s owner.

Her experience of an initial complaint going nowhere before public attention forced a response isn’t unique to this case. According to WAFB, a Baton Rouge business owner who filed a complaint over footage of a FedEx driver kicking and throwing packages said his case was opened, then closed without resolution. That case only drew a company statement calling the behavior “completely unacceptable” once the outlet contacted FedEx’s corporate office directly.

Neither pet was hurt in either incident, and the situation, as she describes it, remains unresolved from her end.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy