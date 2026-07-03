A UPS driver hit a charging dog with a 30 pound package, then turned and got in a fighting stance with the owner

A UPS delivery driver is facing internal consequences after a Ring camera captured him throwing a 30 pound package at a dog before turning to challenge the pet owner to a fight. The incident took place in July 2026, and the footage began circulating on X shortly after. As detailed by TMZ, the clip shows the driver forcefully tossing the box at the animal, striking the dog in the face as it approached him on the porch.

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The video then captures the driver turning away before the confrontation escalates. After someone off camera asks, “Now what?”, the driver removes his hat and glasses, drops them to the ground, and shouts, “Come on, let’s go,” while raising his fists. The homeowner does not appear to engage physically, though the two continue shouting at each other before the recording ends.

UPS confirmed it was aware of the video in a statement to TMZ. The company said it had “taken appropriate action with our driver” and had also followed up with the customer, though it did not specify what disciplinary steps were taken or how the matter with the homeowner was resolved.

The incident stands out against the safety protocols UPS typically promotes for its workforce

UPS invests heavily in training aimed at keeping employees safe during animal encounters, according to company safety materials detailing the driver onboarding process. The company maintains a database that maps addresses where potentially dangerous dogs are known to reside, and its nearly 3,200 safety committees worldwide are tasked with issuing regular tips to drivers on handling pet interactions along their routes.

ALERT: UPS driver chucks a 30-pound box at a dog sprinting at him at full speed, then tries to fight the owner.



"Why, what's the problem? Why you throwin' sh*t at my f*ckin' dog?" pic.twitter.com/lVXTXnOfqu — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) July 1, 2026

New employees go through an orientation centered on safety before ever starting a route, covering everything from proper lifting technique to navigating daily delivery challenges, with additional modular training available through their phones. The attention on pet related mishaps comes amid other stories drawing notice this week, including a $725 vet bill dispute that went viral over the cost of routine pet care.

UPS also pairs new hires with mentors meant to keep drivers focused and professional throughout their shifts, part of a broader push the company says has produced its best injury results in five years. Not every viral dog related moment this week has involved conflict, either, as a ball tossed into a lake for a dog drew attention online.

The video of the UPS driver had generated widespread reaction online as of July 2, 2026, at 4:50 PM ET, though UPS has not released further details about the driver’s employment status or any additional steps taken with the homeowner.

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