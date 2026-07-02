A woman tossed a ball into the lake for her dog, then a fish beat him to it and she caught the whole thing on camera

A fish recently crashed a game of fetch at a lake, and the resulting footage is hard to believe without seeing it. Katie Fitz was spending a day by the water with her dog when she threw a ball for him to retrieve, only for a fish to intercept it first. The fish clamped down on the ball and ended up carrying it off instead of the dog, turning an ordinary afternoon into a viral moment.

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The fish struggled with the ball’s buoyancy and could not get far once it had the toy in its mouth. Fitz eventually swam out to retrieve it herself while her dog watched from the dock, seemingly stunned that his toy had been taken by a fish mid-game.

Fitz filmed the entire encounter and posted it to TikTok, as detailed by BroBible. In the caption, she called it the funniest thing she had ever seen and said the fish jumped out of the water to catch the ball.

People online could not believe a fish stole the show

By the end of the clip, Fitz is seen carrying the fish back toward the dock with the ball still lodged in its mouth. Commenters were quick to react, with one person joking that phones exist for exactly this kind of moment. Another added that they would not have believed the story without video proof.

Stories about animals interrupting everyday routines tend to spread quickly online, and this one landed the same week as other unrelated viral clips, including a firefighter puppy rescue that used an unconventional method to lure a trapped dog to safety. Several viewers also pointed out the irony that nearby anglers with expensive gear were nowhere near as successful as a woman simply swimming to grab her dog’s toy.

This was not the first time a fish had interrupted a game of fetch. Back in 2021, Kimberly Foster Hyde had a similar experience with her golden retriever, C.C., when a bass surfaced and tried to swallow the ball whole. Hyde shared the incident on Facebook at the time, saying it took everyone a moment to process what had happened.

Some fish have gone on to develop far more polished skills than snatching a ball out of the air by accident. Martial arts star Jackie Chan made headlines in 2007 after training a fish to roll over and let him pet its belly, and experts say certain species, including Bettas, Oscars, Parrot Cichlids, and goldfish, can be trained to follow commands with the right technique. Fish training stories have occasionally overlapped with other unrelated animal news cycles, including a 660 pounds of fish shipment tied to Norway’s World Cup preparations.

Positive reinforcement using food is the most common training method, and some owners have taught their fish to follow fingers, eat from hands, or swim through hoops. The most well known example remains Albert Einstein, a calico fantail goldfish trained by Dean Pomerleau in Gibsonia, United States. As confirmed by the Guinness World Records page documenting the feat, Albert set the record for the largest repertoire of tricks by a fish on October 25, 2005, with skills that included fetch, football, limbo, and swimming through tunnels.

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