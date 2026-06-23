Firefighters in Paragould tried everything to free a trapped puppy, then one stubborn idea with hot dogs finally worked

Firefighters in Paragould, Arkansas, rescued a puppy trapped inside a storm drain, using a hot dog to lure the frightened animal to safety. As detailed by TMZ, the crew from Engine 2 responded after spotting the puppy stuck inside a large drainage pipe near their station. The Paragould Fire Department later shared video of the rescue, which showed the multi step effort needed to free the animal.

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The team removed a heavy iron grate covering the drain entrance before a firefighter climbed inside to box the puppy in and keep it from retreating further into the pipe. Two other crew members then worked from outside to coax the dog toward the opening. As highlighted by KAIT8, the puppy was reluctant to approach the rescuers at first.

Firefighters eventually used a hot dog to draw the puppy close enough to grab, then wrapped it in a towel and lifted it out of the drain. According to the Paragould Fire Department, the dog was found to be a stray without a collar at the time of the rescue.

A hot dog turned out to be the only tool firefighters needed

Storm drain rescues are common during the summer months, when strays in Arkansas and other states often seek shelter from the heat in pipes, culverts, and other tight spaces. Local fire departments typically handle these calls using basic tools like grates, ropes, and food lures rather than specialized rescue equipment.

A dramatic rescue in Arkansas: firefighters saved a scared puppy trapped in a storm drain. The Paragould Fire Department shared footage showing calm, careful handling to reunite the pup with its worried owners. A reminder of how trained teams respond qui… https://t.co/mDGjE4LDMf — Drew Grimaldi (@Grimillionaire) June 23, 2026

The Paragould crew’s use of a hot dog reflects a tactic regularly used elsewhere when an animal will not respond to direct handling. The footage spread quickly after the department posted it online, adding to a steady run of viral social media clips this month. The wave has also included attention toward a viral drink safety gadget that circulated widely on X around the same time.

The rescue also landed the same week theaters reported strong numbers for Toy Story 5’s opening weekend, one of several unrelated stories drawing wide attention online at the same time. The Paragould Fire Department confirmed the puppy was turned over to animal control following the rescue.

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