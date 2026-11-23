Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick publicly said he had visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island. After that acknowledgment, President Donald Trump was close to removing him from the job, according to reporting that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has now confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump reversed course once Lutnick contributed $25 million to the president’s library foundation. Haberman, who, with co-author Jonathan Swan, originally detailed the donation in their book Regime Change, said Trump himself requested the money. She stated that the president made clear in private that the contribution was the sole reason Lutnick remained in place.

Haberman confirmed the sequence in a post on X on Sunday. She described how the large gift altered the outcome after the Epstein Island visit became public.

Private discussions about the contribution and separate concerns over Megaspeed

Haberman wrote that Trump raised the donation during major meetings. “Trump also complained about attention to Lutnick’s sons,” Haberman wrote. “He mentioned the donation in big meetings, sometimes saying the only reason he tolerated Lutnick’s “bulls***” was b/c he “gave me” $25 mill. Other times he said only that he asked and Lutnick gave it “in one second.””

Trump also complained about attention to Lutnick's sons. He mentioned the donation in big meetings, sometimes saying the only reason he tolerated Lutnick's "bulls***" was b/c he "gave me" $25 mill. Other times he said only that he asked and Lutnick gave it "in one second." https://t.co/VPa7mGQM4o — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 22, 2026

In those private settings, according to Haberman, Trump sometimes presented the $25 million as the only justification for continuing to deal with Lutnick. On other occasions, he simply noted that he asked for the money and received it immediately. Lutnick had admitted visiting Epstein’s island years later than he had previously claimed.

Separate from the earlier job discussions, Lutnick has drawn criticism in recent days from several Republican senators and from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The focus of those questions is a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, described as central to an ongoing matter involving Nvidia.

Bessent has specifically faulted Lutnick’s Commerce Department. He has said the department did not identify Megaspeed as a national security threat. Additional officials have also sought answers about the company’s activities and the department’s handling of them.

The reporting from Haberman and the Wall Street Journal links Trump’s private remarks about the donation directly to his decision to keep Lutnick in the role after the Epstein Island acknowledgment. The current questions from Bessent and Republican senators remain centered on Megaspeed and the national security issues tied to it.

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