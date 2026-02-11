Howard Lutnick admitted he went to Epstein island years after claiming he stopped contact, but Trump still has unwavering support for him

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just admitted to a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that he visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in 2012, a major admission that contradicts prior claims he had cut off contact with the disgraced financier seven years earlier, in 2005. Even with this stunning revelation, the White House is standing firmly behind the Commerce Secretary, as reported by The Hill.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump continues to offer his full support to Lutnick amid the growing controversy surrounding the latest release of files related to Epstein. Leavitt told reporters that “Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team and the president fully supports the secretary.” After stating that, she quickly pivoted the conversation, listing several “wins in the news this week” for the administration.

Lutnick’s explanation for the 2012 visit is certainly interesting. He insisted to the subcommittee members that he was accompanied by his entire family and another couple, suggesting the visit was innocent and public. He provided specific details about the brief stop, saying, “My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies. I had another couple, they were there, as well with their children.”

He emphasized that the group stayed together the whole time. Lutnick stated they only stopped for a quick lunch. “We had lunch on the island. That is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies, and my wife, all together. We were all together,” he explained.

He also said he didn’t witness any of the sex crimes that are alleged to have taken place on the island. However, when pressed, he couldn’t explain exactly why he stopped there in the first place. He simply stated, “I don’t recall why we did it.” That lack of memory regarding a visit to such a notorious location years after you claimed to have severed ties is definitely raising eyebrows.

This entire situation highlights how the continuous release of files related to Epstein is still causing significant headaches for high-profile figures across the country. Both Secretary Lutnick and President Trump are mentioned multiple times within the files. However, it is important to clarify that neither the president nor Lutnick has been explicitly accused of any criminal acts related to Epstein.

President Trump has also had to defend his own past interactions with the financier. Reports have surfaced suggesting that in 2006, the president called the then-Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter to inform him that Epstein’s activities involving teenagers were widely known.

When asked about the reported phone call, Leavitt refused to confirm or deny the interaction, instead trying to minimize its significance. She said, “It was a phone call that may or may not have happened in 2006.” She stressed that President Trump has been consistent in his remarks regarding Epstein, maintaining that he viewed him as “a creep” and that he eventually removed him from his Mar-a-Lago club.

