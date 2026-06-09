Florida teen Anna Kepner was allegedly killed on a Carnival cruise, but the suspect’s sloppy attempt to hide evidence completely failed

The investigation into the tragic death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard the Carnival Horizon has revealed a chilling series of events, centering on a failed attempt to destroy digital evidence. Anna, a high school senior and cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, was killed on November 7, 2025, while on a family vacation. Her stepbrother, 16-year-old Timothy Hudson, is now facing charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

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According to People, as federal authorities pieced together the timeline of what happened, they found that the suspect’s effort to conceal his tracks was far from perfect. Family members were quick to alert law enforcement to a vital detail early in the investigation. Anna was never without her cell phone. When FBI agents boarded the ship in Miami on November 8 to begin their inquiry, they initially struggled to locate the device.

Instead, FBI Agent Andrew del Valle testified in federal court, agents eventually checked the ship’s lost and found. There, they discovered the phone in a trash can. According to del Valle, the phone “had been seriously damaged, as if it had been smashed, and the screen was broken.” It is clear that Timothy believed he had successfully disposed of the evidence, but he was wrong. Despite the physical destruction of the device, the FBI managed to download its contents.

This allowed agents to trace the phone’s journey from Anna’s cabin to the trash can on the other side of the ship. By analyzing the phone’s connection to four different routers over a 20-minute period on the morning of November 7, investigators were able to correlate the device’s location with surveillance footage from the ship.

The footage proved damning. It captured Timothy spending 22 seconds near the trash can where the phone was later recovered. After he left that area and returned to his room, his own cell phone connected to a different router, but Anna’s phone did not. This digital footprint provided a clear link between the suspect and the act of disposing of the device. While this piece of evidence was recovered, Anna’s Apple Watch remains missing.

STEPBROTHER CHARGED WITH RAPING AND MURDERING 18-YEAR-OLD CHEERLEADER ON CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP



Timothy Hudson, 16, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse after 18-year-old Anna Kepner was found strangled to death and hidden under a bed in the cabin… pic.twitter.com/OLVBUufRzs — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 4, 2026

Agents determined that the watch stopped reporting her vitals between 7:50 PM and 10:00 PM on the night of November 6. The circumstances surrounding the trip are particularly painful. Anna had boarded the Carnival Horizon on November 2 with her father, Christopher Kepner, her grandparents, her stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, her nine-year-old stepsister, and Timothy.

The family had planned a six-night sailing with stops in Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and Mexico. Anna and Timothy were sharing a cabin. Sadly, Anna had previously expressed discomfort around her stepbrother, with her ex-boyfriend alleging that Timothy had once tried to climb on top of her while she was lying down. When Anna’s body was discovered at 11:17 AM on November 8 by a cabin steward, she was found wrapped in a blanket under a bed and hidden by life vests.

Forensic findings noted bruising on her neck, consistent with mechanical asphyxiation. In the immediate aftermath, family members reported that Timothy was “an emotional mess” and claimed he could not remember anything about the incident. Following the ship’s return to Miami, he was hospitalized for psychiatric observation before being released to the care of a maternal uncle. The legal path forward has been complex.

Timothy was initially taken into custody in early February 2026, where he was arraigned as a minor. A federal grand jury later indicted him on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse, and the case was refiled so he could be tried as an adult. If convicted of both crimes, he faces the possibility of two life sentences. The grand jury indictment stated that Timothy “did knowingly and unlawfully perpetrate” the “willful, deliberate, malicious and premeditated killing of [Anna] with malice afterthought,” occurring during the “perpetration” of an “aggravated sexual abuse.”

Despite these serious charges, Timothy remains in the care of his uncle. A judge rejected a motion from prosecutors to remand him into custody during a detention hearing on May 27.

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