New York Post reporter claims Mamdani wants to ‘get rid of prisons’. Dodges the question when asked for evidence: ‘I’m not here to answer to you’

A CNN NewsNight discussion on Monday night turned tense after New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan claimed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to “get rid of prisons.” Former Democratic congressman Isaiah Martin, also a panelist on the show, immediately challenged her to provide evidence for the claim.

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The exchange took place during a segment hosted by Abby Phillip, who had opened the discussion by saying the Democratic Party risked “squander[ing]” a favorable political environment ahead of the 2026 midterms, reports Mediaite.

Moynihan argued that the party’s reluctance to distance itself from certain policies showed a lack of direction, describing some of those policies as “really extreme radical policies.”

Panelists clash on air over unverified claim

Moynihan argued that the party’s reluctance to distance itself from certain policies showed a lack of direction, describing some of those policies as “really extreme radical policies.” She said Democrats appeared reluctant to “disavow some of these really extreme radical policies, like getting rid of prisons and opening the borders,” and referenced the Biden administration in that context.

Moynihan: Mamdani wants to get rid of prisons. He wants to abolish private property.



Martin: When did he ever say that?



Moynihan: I don’t answer to you.



Phillip: Has he actually said that? pic.twitter.com/rOh6Rqemdq — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2026

She then turned her comments toward Mamdani specifically, saying, “So look, Zohran Mamdani… he watched the World Cup at Rikers, he wants to get rid of prisons. He wants to abolish private property –” Martin cut her off at that point, asking, “When did he ever say he wanted to get rid of prisons? When did he ever say he wanted to get rid of prisons, Lydia?”

As Moynihan attempted to respond, Martin repeatedly pressed her for evidence, and the two spoke over each other multiple times. Martin then said, “When did he ever say that? You just lied!” Moynihan responded, “I did not lie! Can I speak for two seconds? I’m not here to answer to you, OK?” Martin replied, “You made the claim!”

The back-and-forth continued, with Moynihan saying, “Can I speak for two seconds? This is-” before Martin again asked, “When did he ever say he wanted to get rid of prisons?” Moynihan then said, “That’s part of his platform.” Martin pressed further, saying, “When did he ever say that? When did he say that? You made a direct claim. When did he ever say that?”

Moynihan responded by pointing to Mamdani’s political affiliation, saying, “He’s part of the DSA. I can point you to the website after. I’m happy to show you that.” Martin replied, “He never said that. You’re happy to keep lying on air.” Moynihan then said, “Oh my Lord. OK, I’m happy to put you to the website.”

At that point, host Abby Phillip stepped in to ask a direct question of her own: “Just a simple question. Has he actually said that?” Moynihan did not give a direct answer to Phillip’s question on air. Moynihan continued her point by referencing New York Senate candidate Graham Platner, saying, “The point is, this is the new mantle-bearer; this is why they were thrilled to embrace Graham Platner, despite the fact he had a Nazi tattoo.”

She added that more “conventional Democrats like Chuck Schumer are scared to stand up and call out any of these radical extremist policies.” Her comments came against the backdrop of Mamdani-backed candidates sweeping recent primaries, a result that has fueled broader debate over the direction of the Democratic Party.

As Moynihan finished speaking, Martin was heard saying, “Outright lies,” in response to her comments. Other panelists on the show also disputed Moynihan’s characterization of Mamdani’s positions during the segment.

Mamdani has not directly addressed the claim. Neither he nor his office has responded to Moynihan’s characterization, and no specific statement exists in which Mamdani said he wants to eliminate prisons. Moynihan’s reference to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and its platform was her stated basis for the claim, though she did not present the cited material on air during the segment.

Mamdani has separately drawn attention for other policy positions since taking office, including his push to raise taxes on wealthy residents, which has also generated pushback from business figures. The segment aired as part of a broader discussion on the Democratic Party’s direction ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with panelists offering differing views on the party’s messaging and policy positions.

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