‘It shouldn’t be that difficult to prove you’re disabled’: A Texas TikToker told a woman explaining her paperwork to ‘get a job’

A Texas TikToker has drawn a wave of criticism online after reacting to another woman’s video about the disability application process, telling her she should “get a job” instead. According to The Nerd Stash, the original clip showed a woman describing what she called “hoops and hoops” of paperwork just to apply for disability. “They make you do the work to get your medical records,” she said, adding that she can’t hold a normal job and that the application process alone feels like a full-time commitment.

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The Texas creator, who posts as @meghanelinor3, was not convinced by any of it. “But you can set up a phone and click go?” she asked, arguing that the paperwork exists specifically to confirm someone’s disability is real. “It shouldn’t be that difficult to prove you’re disabled if you’re actually disabled, so I have a feeling you don’t really need it,” she said, closing the video with, “I have a really good solution: get a job.”

One commenter pushed back directly on the phone comparison: “Pretty sure you can just do it online, no they send you and people you know a physical paper packet thats huge and asks stupid questions and feels ******* impossible to fill out if you have any mental or neurological impairment not to mention any physical impairment that prevents you from writing.”

Others were more direct about how they read her tone. “Dude, ***. Is bullying a disabled person the trend now?” one wrote. Another commenter brought up a specific example to challenge her point: “Dude they deny stage 4 cancer patients disability. You could just leave people alone.” The application process itself backs up some of what commenters described.

According to Bell Law Offices, applicants generally need medical documentation showing a condition has lasted, or is expected to last, at least 12 months, along with proof of how it limits their ability to work, not just a diagnosis on paper. The Social Security Administration reportedly requests more than 15 million medical records a year to process the claims it receives.

Denial at the first stage is also common regardless of how serious the underlying condition is. Citing the Social Security Administration’s own FY 2025 workload data, one disability law firm reported that the agency denied 64 percent of the roughly 2.2 million initial claims it decided that year, approving only 36 percent outright, with incomplete medical documentation among the most common reasons cited.

The commenter’s claim about ongoing verification also has some basis in how the system works. According to the Social Security Administration, even permanent conditions are subject to periodic continuing disability reviews, typically every five to seven years, since the agency does not presume a condition is permanent at the time of approval.

A comparable clash over the legitimacy of disability claims played out recently when a self-described former ER worker’s viral claim about people intentionally seeking a disability diagnosis drew similar scrutiny online.

As of publication, the Texas creator has stayed silent amid the criticism, and the video remains live on her account.

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