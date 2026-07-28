Man was asked to remove U.S. and Trump flags from his car during a California brewing company event, but he kept claiming that he was ‘neutral’

A brewery company in California hosted a car meet, but it appears to have turned into a confrontation involving politics. What happened is that a man took his car to the event, which had not only an American flag but also President Donald Trump’s. As a result, the company’s general manager arrived and asked him to remove flags from his car as the event was “apolitical,” according to her. However, the man explained that the American flag is “neutral.”

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As reported by the Daily Dot, this man recorded his interaction with the manager during an annual car meet hosted at M. Special Brewing Company in Goleta. The manager walked towards him and asked him to remove the flags from his car. According to her, she would have said the same thing to someone who held opposing political beliefs, since the event was intended to be “apolitical” and “comfortable” for everyone.

The manager further explained that she has nothing against the man and what his car was displaying had “nothing to do” with the event. The man, whose name appears to be Jorge Cortez per his Twitter/X profile, then explained he’s “comfortable” displaying the American flag and the president on his American car, which he claimed was a 1969 Chevy Nova. It appears he was still asked to remove the flags as the company wanted to keep it neutral, and then Jorge stated, “It’s pretty neutral when I have the American flag. It doesn’t become any more neutral to have the American flag in America.”

Their conversation continued, and the authorities were also involved

After both sides explained themselves, it appears that the conversation continued, with Jorge reportedly leaving later. The man didn’t seem to remove his flags despite the general manager explaining, so she decided to speak to another manager regarding the matter. Cortez reportedly agreed to talk to another manager, but the woman asked him to leave, as, according to her, he was being confrontational.

BREAKING: A man was asked to remove his American flag and Trump flag from his car at M Special Brewing Company in California because it’s “political.”



They even called the sheriff who threatened to cite him



How is the American flag political?! pic.twitter.com/cESL2AdOYT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2026

Following this, the man said, “So if you’re kicking me out, that’s fine. Let’s have the authorities involved because I know this is private property.” It appears that the general manager did call the authorities to look into the matter, but Jorge voluntarily left the event to avoid a trespassing issue.

Jorge posted the video on Twitter/X, and it was also shared by verified user @libsoftiktok. In the caption, this user has questioned, “How is the American flag political?!” The clip has garnered over 3 million views. As a result, several shared their opinion on the matter. One wrote, “Sneaking a political campaign flag right next to the American flag and then asking ‘Why is the American flag political???’ is elite bait.”

Another claimed, “I stopped reading at California, while there are millions of patriots out there still, however the state is so lost it does not even feel American. Too many examples of this behavior. I still pray that they wake up one day.” Meanwhile, other users appeared unenthusiastic towards her, asking the man to remove the American flag, and some were on her side arguing that she was talking about the Trump flag being “political.” No comments from the brewery company were found regarding this matter. The incident is not independently verified.

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