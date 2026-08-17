The Department of War announced Monday that Raytheon, an RTX business, has been awarded a $22.9 billion contract to accelerate production of Tomahawk missiles. The deal is aimed at helping the U.S. Navy replenish its supply of long-range strike weapons and expand the nation’s overall munitions capacity. As detailed by Fox News, the contract comes as the Pentagon works to rebuild stockpiles strained by months of military operations tied to the conflict with Iran.

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The Tomahawk missile has long served as one of the military’s primary long-range strike weapons, capable of hitting targets hundreds of miles away when launched from Navy ships or submarines. Officials say the award is meant to give RTX the stability to expand its workforce, increase output and strengthen supply chains while speeding deliveries to U.S. forces. Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey said the investment reflects the department’s broader push to keep pace with demand from the Joint Force.

President Donald Trump addressed concerns about the toll the Iran conflict has taken on weapons stockpiles during a phone interview with Fox News’ Trey Yingst on Monday. “What we’ve used is peanuts,” Trump said, adding that the military maintains an ample supply of what he called mid-level weapons.

The numbers tell a different story than the president’s confidence

Sources familiar with internal Pentagon assessments have said nearly half of the Tomahawk stockpile has been used since the war with Iran began, up from about 30 percent reported in the early stages of the conflict. Replenishment has moved slowly, with current production schedules showing the Pentagon receiving roughly 15 new Tomahawks each month. Similar warnings have surfaced elsewhere within the defense establishment, including reporting that the U.S. has used close to all of its long-range precision missile stockpile during the same period.

The Department of War announced a $22.9 billion Navy contract with Raytheon, an RTX business, to accelerate Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) production, framing it as part of the Pentagon’s broader effort to rapidly expand munitions output.



The announcement comes after the… pic.twitter.com/YbSqOJ90BT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 17, 2026

The broader munitions picture has drawn similar attention. Roughly 80 percent of interceptors for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system have been depleted, and about half of the country’s Patriot interceptors have been used. Analysts estimate it could take three or more years to rebuild THAAD inventories to pre-war levels even as the Defense Department works to accelerate production.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the new contract is meant to keep pace with those demands. “This landmark $22.9 billion investment will accelerate Tomahawk missile delivery,” Cao said. The agreement is expected to shorten procurement lead times as part of the Department of War’s broader Acquisition Transformation Strategy.

Concerns about the stockpile also factored into recent decision-making at the highest levels. Reports indicated that warnings from Gulf allies about potential retaliatory strikes on their energy infrastructure, combined with the munitions stockpile concerns raised internally, played a role in the decision to call off planned strikes on Iran over the weekend. Trump had authorized the operation before ultimately deciding to stand down.

The Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive Munitions is now coordinating with the defense industrial base to accelerate Tomahawk production under the new contract.

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