Royal Caribbean passenger sues the cruise line $75K, and it was for a high-seas tumble caused by a parked mobility scooter

Colleen Parson is currently seeking damages in excess of $75,000 from Royal Caribbean after a trip and fall incident on the Jewel of the Seas left her with significant injuries, the New York Post reported. The incident occurred in June, while Parson was navigating through the ship’s casino.

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According to the civil complaint, the area was crowded with passengers, and the situation turned into a disaster when another guest bumped into her. This contact caused Parson to trip over a mobility scooter that was parked near the gaming tables. It is a frustrating situation, and it highlights just how quickly a relaxing vacation can turn into a legal battle.

Parson claimed she suffered a “comminuted intraarticular fracture of the distal radius of the left wrist.” In simpler terms, the bone in her forearm near her thumb shattered into multiple pieces. This level of damage required “an open reduction internal fixation surgery” to get her joint back into alignment. She has described the injury as permanent or continuing in nature, and she is dealing with scarring as a result. While she is pursuing legal action against the cruise line, she is notably not suing the passenger who bumped into her or the person who owned the scooter.

The medical aftermath of this fall sounds incredibly painful

Her legal argument centers on the idea that Royal Caribbean failed to maintain a safe environment for its guests. The lawsuit accuses the cruise line of negligence and claims they failed to warn passengers about the hazard in the walkway.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that the crew members aboard the 90,090 gross-ton ship did not establish or enforce proper safety protocols regarding where mobility scooters should be stored and parked. Parson is now demanding a trial by jury to recover compensation for her medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and the diminished enjoyment of her vacation.

It is worth looking at what the cruise line actually says about these devices. Per Royal Caribbean’s Mobility Disabilities policy, which is stated on the company website, assistive devices like mobility scooters must be stored and recharged in a passenger’s stateroom. This is to ensure that fire doors, corridors, and elevator lobbies remain clear for emergency evacuations.

A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises, saying the cruise line’s negligence led to injuries she suffered after tripping over a mobility scooter in a crowded casino aboard one of the company’s ships. https://t.co/D4YGbnAEUO — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 9, 2026

The policy also specifies that when these devices are parked throughout the ship, they must be positioned out of the way to allow safe and easy access for other guests and crew members. If these rules were clearly in place, it raises questions about why a scooter was sitting in a high-traffic area like a casino.

Royal Caribbean has denied any wrongdoing and has placed the fault entirely on Parson. Attorneys representing the company argue, “The allegedly dangerous condition was open and obvious and should have been observed by [Parson] through the ordinary use of her senses.” Consequently, they claim that any damages are barred as a matter of law and have requested that the court enter a judgment in the cruise line’s favor.

This case is part of a larger trend of legal challenges facing major cruise operators. Royal Caribbean has faced scrutiny before, including a maritime personal injury lawsuit filed in March by a California passenger seeking more than $75,000 after a slip and fall incident aboard the Harmony of the Seas. Other cruise lines are seeing similar litigation as well.

Earlier this month, a Florida traveler filed a $5 million lawsuit against Carnival Cruise Line after burning his bare feet on a hot pool deck. Back in April, a California nurse was successful in a $300,000 lawsuit against Carnival Corporation, arguing that bar staff overserved her alcohol, which led to a fall and a severe injury. Even concerns about hygiene have led to legal trouble, such as a lawsuit last year from two passengers who claimed they were bitten by bed bugs while aboard a Carnival ship.

It is a tough situation for everyone involved. When you head out on a cruise, you expect to be able to walk through public areas without worrying about tripping over equipment. At the same time, cruise lines have to manage thousands of passengers with varying needs and mobility issues. The outcome of this trial will likely hinge on whether the court decides the cruise line failed in its duty to manage the ship’s environment or if the passenger should have navigated the crowded casino more carefully.

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