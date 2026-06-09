NFL lineman Alaric Jackson signed a $57 million contract extension, but his professional career may be in jeopardy after a felony arrest

The professional trajectory of Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson has hit a significant and concerning roadblock. Following his recent signing of a major contract extension, Jackson was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of felony domestic violence. This development brings immediate uncertainty to both his personal life and his standing within the National Football League.

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The New York Post reported that, according to information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at a residence in West Hills after they “responded to a radio call of a battery domestic investigation.” It was during the course of this investigation that officials took Jackson into custody. An LAPD spokesperson stated, “During the investigation, Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.”

The department has noted that because of victim confidentiality requirements surrounding domestic violence cases, no further specific details are available for public release at this time. Jail records indicate that Jackson was officially booked on the felony charge at 4:24 a.m. on Tuesday. He remained in custody for a short duration before being released on a $50,000 bond at 7:20 a.m.

The dispute reportedly began when he tried to grab a woman’s phone

The legal process is now moving forward, as the LAPD confirmed that the case will “be submitted to the LA County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.” The timing of this arrest is particularly stark given the massive financial commitment the Rams recently made to the offensive lineman. In March 2025, the team signed Jackson to a three-year contract extension valued at $57 million, a deal that reportedly included $37 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson had been a key component of the team’s offensive line, starting 16 games during the 2025 season and participating in all three of the Rams’ playoff matchups. An undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021, Jackson first joined the Rams as a promising prospect. Born in Windsor, Ontario, Jackson spent his formative years in Canada and Michigan before attending Renaissance High School. He did not begin playing football until his junior year of high school, having focused on basketball beforehand.

BREAKING: Rams starting LT Alaric Jackson was arrested Monday night on a felony domestic battery charge, according to TMZ.



Police reportedly responded to a home in the San Fernando Valley after a verbal argument between Jackson and a woman.



According to reports, Jackson… pic.twitter.com/b8MQKW6YCp — Preme Football (@premefootball) June 9, 2026

His college career at the University of Iowa was marked by consistent development, including a redshirt freshman season where he started every regular season game at left tackle. He earned numerous accolades throughout his tenure with the Hawkeyes, eventually being named first-team All-Big Ten and a second-team All-American following the 2020 season. His entry into the professional ranks saw him make the Rams’ 53-man roster out of training camp in 2021.

He made his NFL debut that October and was part of the squad that secured a victory in Super Bowl LVI. Over the following years, his role expanded significantly. He transitioned from a backup to a full-time starter by 2023, showing the kind of reliability that led to his significant pay raise earlier this year. However, Jackson’s career has faced interruptions and controversy before this most recent legal issue. This incident joins a string of off-field legal issues for current and former league players, including a separate case where an NFL player was arrested on felony fraud charges.

In 2022, he was placed on season-ending injured reserve after being diagnosed with blood clots. Furthermore, he was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Public scrutiny intensified in November 2025, when Jackson was named in a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The plaintiff in that case alleged that Jackson recorded her without consent during sexual activity in May 2024 and refused to delete the footage.

That civil matter was linked to the two-game suspension he served earlier in his career.

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