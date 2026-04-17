Super Bowl winner Alshon Jeffery was arrested for felony fraud in California, but now the former NFL star faces years in prison

Alshon Jeffery, the former NFL wide receiver who famously helped the Philadelphia Eagles secure a Super Bowl title, was arrested for insurance fraud earlier this week. It’s a tough development for the 36-year-old athlete, who is now facing potential legal consequences that could include years behind bars.

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According to TMZ Sports, Jeffery was booked into jail around 8 AM on Wednesday. In addition to the insurance fraud charge, he was also busted for conceal or fail to disclose insurance benefit or payment. While he has since been released from custody, specific details regarding what led to the arrest remain thin.

It’s a serious situation because, under California law, insurance fraud is classified as a felony. If he’s convicted, he could be looking at up to five years in prison, and he might also be hit with a fine that is double the amount of the fraud itself.

From catching touchdowns to dealing with this, that’s rough

If you followed his career, you know Jeffery was a major talent on the field. He entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, selected 45th overall by the Chicago Bears. He quickly made his mark, becoming the first player in that draft class to sign a contract. His rookie season with the Bears was a learning experience, marked by a few injuries, including a broken right hand and a knee issue that kept him sidelined for stretches.

Despite those hurdles, he finished his first year with 24 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns. He really hit his stride during the 2013 season. That year, he put up some incredible numbers, recording 89 receptions for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns. He even broke the Bears single-game receiving yards record with a massive 218-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints.

ALSHON JEFFERY

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION ARRESTED



Alshon Jeffery — who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season — was arrested for insurance fraud earlier this week, TMZ Sports has learned.

Jeffery — who was also busted for conceal/fail to disclose insurance… https://t.co/ZC4ZtLJIoL pic.twitter.com/0ekgANyAua — zamohappy (@zamohappy) April 17, 2026

His performance was so strong that he earned a spot in the 2014 Pro Bowl and was named the Pro Football Writers Association’s Most Improved Player. By the time he wrapped up his five-year run in Chicago, he had amassed 4,549 receiving yards, which still stands as the third-most in franchise history. In 2017, Jeffery made the move to the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, which eventually turned into a four-year extension.

That season was the highlight of his professional career. The Eagles finished 13-3 and went on a dominant run through the playoffs. In Super Bowl LII, Jeffery was a key contributor in the 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots, hauling in three catches for 73 yards and the game’s opening touchdown. It was a massive win for the franchise and a career-defining moment for him.

His time in Philadelphia wasn’t without its challenges, though. He dealt with a torn rotator cuff that required surgery, and in the 2018 playoffs against the New Orleans Saints, he had a tough moment when a pass from Nick Foles slipped through his hands and was intercepted, effectively ending the Eagles’ drive.

After that game, he took accountability, telling reporters, “It sucks right now. Everyone in the locker room, we’re all down. Like I said, I let my teammates down, I let the city of Philadelphia down. That’s on me.” Following his stint in Philadelphia, Jeffery’s final seasons were plagued by various injuries, including calf, hip, and foot issues.

He was eventually released by the Eagles in March 2021 after a 2020 season where he played in seven games. Before he ever stepped onto an NFL field, he was already a standout at South Carolina, where he earned All-American and All-SEC honors and had his number retired by the Gamecocks organization. Jeffery’s high-profile status serves as a reminder that the sports world is increasingly plagued by off-field scams.

A prime example is a recent case where a Georgia man ran a phishing scheme against NBA and NFL stars, proving athletes must be as vigilant with their security as their play.

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