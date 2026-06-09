Dallas woman had her husband’s truck struck by lightning, and the rubber tires myth just got debunked

The idea that rubber tires keep you safe inside a vehicle during a lightning storm is one of those persistent myths that just won’t go away, but a recent event in Dallas serves as a stark reminder of the reality. A husband was driving home from work when his truck was suddenly struck by lightning, an event captured perfectly by the dashcam of a Tesla driving behind him. This terrifying ordeal, shared by his wife Hannah Strauss on TikTok and later covered by BroBible, highlights exactly what happens when millions of volts of electricity meet a modern vehicle.

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The sheer power of the strike is difficult to overstate. Strauss explains that the electricity fried the internal systems of the truck, effectively totaling the vehicle in an instant. Her husband had no idea what was happening when the bolt hit, describing the experience as incredibly loud.

The impact was so severe that his hearing remained affected for the rest of the day and into the next. He actually jumped out of the truck because it felt like the vehicle was exploding, a reaction that, while understandable, carries its own set of dangers. The truck’s antenna was blown apart during the strike, with pieces scattering across the freeway.

This freak incident at least provided a good science lesson

Strauss, who is currently 39 weeks pregnant, expressed the immense stress of the situation. She mentioned that he texted her the simple message, “I got struck by lightning,” which understandably caused a major reaction. She noted that she is very grateful he is alive to tell the tale. While paramedics arrived on the scene and cleared him, the police officers present were reportedly stunned that he managed to walk away from such an intense event.

Many people have long believed that the rubber tires on a car provide insulation against lightning, but that is entirely false. Rubber offers practically no protection against a bolt carrying hundreds of millions of volts. The real hero in this scenario is the metal frame of the vehicle, which creates what is known as a Faraday cage effect.

This principle channels the electrical current around the occupants and eventually through the tires to the ground. This holds true for both gas-powered vehicles and electric vehicles like the Tesla that recorded the footage. As long as you are in a hard-topped metal vehicle with the windows up, you have the same level of protection regardless of what powers your engine.

The vehicle itself, however, often pays a heavy price. According to the National Weather Service, lightning typically strikes the antenna or roofline of a vehicle, travels through the outer metal shell, and exits through the tires. This process often results in a destroyed antenna, completely fried electrical systems, and blown-out tires as the electricity passes through the steel belts.

In some cases, the rear window can even shatter because of the small defrosting wires embedded within the glass. If the strike is powerful enough, it can ignite a fire that destroys the entire vehicle, which is exactly what happened in this case.

If you ever find yourself in a vehicle that gets struck, there are specific safety protocols to follow. Western National suggests that you should avoid touching any metal inside the vehicle. This includes the steering wheel, door handles, radio, GPS devices, and even your cell phone charger. You need to keep your hands off these surfaces until the situation is fully assessed by professionals.

It is also worth noting that the common advice about lying flat on the ground if you are caught outside is actually dangerous. When lightning strikes the ground, the current branches outward in a pattern that can be fatal up to 100 feet from the point of impact. The more of your body that is touching the ground, the higher your risk. While being inside a house is safer, it is not a complete shield, as lightning can travel through plumbing, electrical wiring, and connected appliances. You should avoid using landline phones during a storm, though cell phones remain safe.

The social media reaction to the video was one of genuine surprise, with many users shocked to learn that the tire myth was inaccurate. One user commented, “So it was a lie that we’re safe in a car because of the tires?” while others expressed new fears regarding their own commutes. It is a sobering reminder of how nature can override our assumptions about vehicle safety.

While the husband is safe, the incident serves as a clear lesson on the physics of lightning and the importance of understanding how our vehicles actually protect us during a storm. If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, remember that the metal shell is your primary defense, and it is best to stay inside and keep your hands off the metal components until the threat has passed.

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