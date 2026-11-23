A diver says he took a customer to watch a large sperm whale, then a smaller male swam over and rammed into it head on: ‘The ocean went wild’

Stories of Sperm whales headbutting have existed primarily in anecdotes, fiction, and theory. That is, until it was finally captured on camera over the past few years, exciting marine enthusiasts. A few days ago, Ywen (ywen.m), a diver based in Timor-Leste, captured the same described behavior on his GoPro when he took a customer out whale watching. He uploaded his video to Instagram, where it got hundreds of thousands of views.

In his post’s caption, Ywen wrote, “My job gets me to witness ocean beauty but never in my life I was expecting this extraordinary and unique sperm whale social behavior, acoustic communication, and possible male-to-male competition.” The video showed a large male sperm whale that he said had been swimming steadily under the surface of the water. Then, suddenly, a smaller whale swam out of the depths, with “rapid, intense clicks,” and slammed into the bigger whale head-on.

“The ocean went wild,” is how Ywen described the impact. There was a flash of blue light, and the bigger whale actually got pushed back. Ywen himself jerked in surprise, surrounding the camera in bubbles. He wrote, “The big male pooed, the surface exploded with movement, and for a brief moment the two whales swam side by side before splitting apart.” He mentioned that he and his client were unharmed, though he felt the force of the clicks and the impact through his own body.

A long-theorized behavior that was only recently observed

According to Live Science, Alex Burslem, a quantitative physiological ecologist from the University of Hawaii, published a study in Marine Mammal Science about this behavior in March this year. Between 2020 and 2022, the study documented three cases of headbutting thanks to drone for the study. Burslem noted, “It was really exciting to observe this behaviour, which we knew had been hypothesised for such a long time, but not yet documented and described systematically.”

The outlet noted that through the 18th and 19th centuries, whalers and mariners mentioned that sperm whales use their heads to push each other and hit boats. An 1820 story of a whale sinking a boat after headbutting it reportedly even inspired Herman Melville to add it to his novel, Moby-Dick. While the mammals have been tracked for a while, it hadn’t been documented until Burslem’s study.

The excitement over the “incredible footage” of the behavior made the video trend on Reddit when it was shared in the NatureIsF***ingLit subreddit within hours of Ywen sharing it. On both platforms, users excitedly discussed the video, pointing out details that fascinated them. Many were quick to point out the shockwave caused by the impact, which in turn created “sonoluminescence,” the light visible at impact. A user talked about how it was similar to a mantis shrimp.

While scientists now have a record of the behavior, they are still unsure about why it happens. Live Science reported that scientists had theorized that this behavior was prevalent in mature males as a form of competition. However, the team was shocked to observe that it was mostly young males who engaged in headbutting.

Ywen called the moment “memories for a lifetime,” and his viewers agreed, with an Instagrammer noting that “to catch it on video is even more remarkable!”

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