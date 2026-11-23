A woman says her $130 Virginia hotel room had a hole in the window, and when she finally reached the front desk, she was told ‘Be safe’

Nikki Smith (nikkistarsmith), a pre-med student, recently participated in a half marathon in Richmond, Virginia. However, as she shared in an Instagram video with hundreds of thousands of views, it wasn’t the most challenging part of her weekend. The real frustration came the night before during her stay at a Quality Inn, which was the only place she and her friend could get a room because of the events in the city.

The video starts with Smith’s friends wheezing with laughter as she asked Smith to call the front desk to report “a giant hole” in their window. In the overlay text, Smith noted that they had wanted to report the situation because they didn’t want to get charged for it, which is when they spotted the second problem. With a big grin, Smith said, “Yeah, I’ll let him know,” and grabbed the handset to show it wasn’t connected to the phone, asking, “What’s a phone with no cord?”

She then ran over to the window and dropped to her knees to line up with the hole, which is bigger than her face, calling out, “Hello? Should I report a crime?” As both of them kept laughing, Smith’s friend informed the viewers that the check-in for the $130 room took an hour. She also claimed that the room was so dirty, “we’re probably getting chlamydia or something.” Smith joked back that even an ambulance wouldn’t come to the scene because it wasn’t safe.

Smith shared there were many things wrong with the hotel

As the friends kept laughing, Smith said in the overlay text that when she finally got to talk to the receptionist, he told her to “be safe.” She wrote, “Was that due to the hole? The missing fire evacuation plan? The bathroom door that wouldn’t close? The bed covers covered in cigarette burns? The dirty towels?” She claimed that the room’s condition was so bad, they actually considered sleeping in the car.

Smith’s description of the room shocked and amused her viewers. One user embraced dark humor to ask, “So is there a body in the tub with said missing phone cord?” Another joked, “Is it a pet-friendly hotel? ‘Cause it looks like you got the one with the doggie door.” Others seriously wondered about the issues, with one user saying the situation was “absolutely crazy,” and wondering how a maid did not spot the issues.

Hotel housekeeping and maintenance software company Sweeply suggests that with most hotels, if a guest spots something broken, they should act on it immediately for a swift resolution. They recommend that the guest first check if the problem is actually a fault. Once an issue is confirmed, the guest should take a photo and report it immediately. This will help establish the fact that the problem existed before the guest.

Sweeply notes that guests should then call the front desk with a clear, specific description of the issue, and also clarify how they want it resolved. The site notes that hotels categorize faults by how much they impact safety and sleep. While a dripping tap is considered low priority, issues like a door that will not lock or a water leak are urgent.

The company writes that it is fair and normal to ask for a new room if a room is uncomfortable or if the room cannot be fixed. Guests can also ask for compensation for issues with their bookings and rooms, but there are no fixed guidelines for it.

Many of Smith’s viewers were impressed by the friends’ capacity to laugh about the issue, with some admitting they would have demanded compensation. However, Smith explained their laughter came from exhaustion, writing, “We were delirious and thought this was the most ridiculous and hilarious thing in the world.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Quality Inn’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Smith’s Instagram video.

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