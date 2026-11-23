A North Carolina woman says a call about an overseas purchase almost led her to hand over account details to someone claiming to be from her business card company, until a TikTok warning made her hang up. Emma, who posts as Chef Em Official, described the incident in a TikTok video, captioned “Don’t get scammed!”

She said the caller asked, “Were you in Hong Kong? Did you make a $512 purchase in Hong Kong 10 minutes ago?” Emma stated she replied that she had not and that she was in North Carolina. According to her account, the caller then asked if she had lost her card and whether she had given anyone her information, and she answered no to both.

Emma explained that the caller next said they needed her to provide some details to confirm the account was hers. She said this is where a tip she had seen on TikTok came in handy and made her hang up before it was too late. She described videos warning people not to give transaction information, a balance, or recent activity when someone calls, and instead to hang up and call the company back.

Emma recounts the exchange and her decision to call the company directly

Emma said she told the caller, “I’m gonna hang up, and I’m gonna call you back and if it’s, you know, because I think this is a scam.” She quoted him as responding, “This is not a scam. You can look it up online or on the back of your card and see that this is the number that is listed.” She stated she replied that the number matched what was listed but that she would still hang up and call back just in case.

According to Emma, the caller then said, “You don’t need to do that. You’re just wasting everybody’s time if you do that. You just need to tell me the balance and the last 3 transactions, and I can verify that this is your account.” She said she refused, told him no, and hung up.

She described him as becoming very upset and saying, “Don’t hang up, don’t hang up. You don’t need to hang up on me,” which she found even more questionable. Pressure to stay on the line can be costly, as in another case where a scammer kept a victim on the phone until $72,000 was gone.

Emma said she called the number on her card directly afterward and spoke with a different person. She claimed that person told her there was no fraudulent activity, listed her last three transactions, and asked if she could verify them. Emma stated she confirmed each one and that the representative indicated they were good to go.

In the video, she advised viewers, “Don’t, don’t you give them your transaction information. Make them give you the transaction information because your bank will know the transactions and they’ll be able to verify it that way.” She added that if a caller asks you to give them information, “they are trying to hack into your bank account.”

Emma concluded by saying, “Thankfully, I’m all good, and TikTok saved my life.” Viewers who said they had experience in customer service or fraud work responded to the video.

One former customer care representative wrote, “As a former customer care rep, ain’t none of us will try and stop you from hanging up.” Another person who claimed to have worked in a credit card fraud department stated, “Used to work for a credit card fraud department, believe me, we are SO COOL with you hanging up to call back.”

Other commenters described similar situations. One wrote, “It happened to me too. Anytime they get pushy you know it’s a scam.” Another said, “I just log onto my account and see things for myself.” A further commenter noted, “Red flag is him working at a company and him telling you your wasting their time.”

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