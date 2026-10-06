A traveler is currently demanding answers from Hilton after a series of hotel booking failures left her and her husband stranded in Washington, D.C. The ordeal, which was explained through a video on TikTok, began when Brittany Schneider arrived at her hotel only to be told her room was not ready.

Recommended Videos

As reported by BroBible, Schneider recalls that staff at the hotel informed them they were overwhelmed with guests. They provided a $50 restaurant voucher to compensate for the wait, but they could not offer any timeline for when the room would be available. Schneider and her husband headed out for dinner, even getting ready in the hotel lobby bathroom, under the impression that they would eventually return to their room.

The situation took a turn at 10:15 PM. After finishing dinner, the couple had not received any notification about their room status. When her husband called the front desk to check in, he was reportedly informed that the hotel did not actually have a room for them at all.

The replacement rooms were reportedly in poor condition

The staff suggested moving them to another hotel for one night and then returning to the original property the next day. Schneider understandably found this proposal ridiculous. She refused to pack up and move multiple times, noting that they were staying for three nights and expected a consistent, upgraded experience. We’ve seen people being shifted to other rooms before, but they were asking them to go to another hotel.

The hotel eventually offered enough points to cover a night elsewhere, along with a stay at a different property. Desperate for rest, the couple accepted, but the new accommodations were far from acceptable. Schneider describes walking into a room that “smelled overwhelmingly of mothballs, mold, old people.” She claims that the environment felt like an attempt to mask other unpleasant odors, and the bathroom blinds were broken, leaving the space exposed.

The couple eventually attempted to book a different Hilton property on their own, but when they arrived at 1:30 AM, they were reportedly told the website should not have allowed the booking because the hotel had no available rooms. This forced the couple to search for lodging outside of Washington, D.C. entirely, relying on their own money to pay for multiple Uber rides throughout the chaotic night.

Schneider also claims receiving conflicting information regarding compensation, with offers shifting between 50,000 points, 5,000 points, and various vouchers. She says that each representative she speaks with seems unaware of the previous conversations or the severity of the situation.

While they received a goodie bag with snacks and wine, the points provided were insufficient. Schneider explains that a one-night stay required 70,000 Hilton Honors points, while the company only provided 55,000. Between the out-of-pocket costs for a different hotel, the multiple Ubers, and the stress of searching for rooms in the middle of the night, she feels the current compensation is inadequate.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy