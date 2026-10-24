Susan Collins announced tariff relief for Maine blueberries and potatoes, and within an hour the White House put tariffs on other Canadian goods

The Trump administration moved on Friday to exempt a variety of Canadian products from 50% tariffs, in a decision The Wall Street Journal reported was aimed in part at helping Maine Senator Susan Collins in her tight re-election campaign. The changes, which take effect October 30, remove duties on agricultural goods like blueberries, potatoes, apples, and seaweed, along with business supplies such as plywood sheets, packing boxes, and various machinery.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House said the adjustment is intended to help offset disadvantages to U.S. commerce stemming from Canadian measures. Even with these exemptions, the administration is applying 50% tariffs on a new set of Canadian imports, including carpet, certain valves, and waste products. This keeps the total value of Canadian goods affected by the 50% tariff rate at roughly $20 billion.

For Collins, the move reportedly comes at a critical time as she faces a tight race against Democratic challenger Troy Jackson. The trade dispute has been a major point of contention in Maine, a state that relies heavily on cross-border commerce. Collins has repeatedly urged administration officials to reduce the tariffs, and in 2025 she co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to exempt U.S.-owned small businesses from tariffs on Canadian goods.

Collins has taken credit for the administration’s decision

“I have asked for tariff relief for these important products and stressed the burdens additional costs impose on Maine businesses and families,” Collins said in a statement, per the WSJ. “I will continue working directly with Administration officials to seek additional relief from tariffs and encourage a broader trade agreement with Canada, our neighbor, ally, and largest trading partner.”

Exclusive: President Trump is expected to remove 50% tariffs on some Canadian products in a bid to help Maine Sen. Susan Collins and other Republicans in the upcoming midterms https://t.co/XEHNRWYLYz — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 23, 2026

The administration said the changes reflected Trump’s continued efforts to protect American workers and ensure fair trade. The move also comes after the U.S. Embassy in Canada accused Ottawa of trying to influence American politics by aiming its retaliatory tariffs at goods from states with close midterm races, Forbes reported.

Critics see the timing differently. The Guardian reported that Ron Wyden, the lead Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, described the tariff adjustments as a “desperate, 11th hour attempt to save Susan Collins’ political career.” Jackson also argued that Collins deserved blame for enabling the tariffs rather than credit for the exemptions, comparing her role to “bringing a cup of water to put out the fire,” according to CNBC.

The WSJ noted that this is the second time the administration has adjusted these tariffs. Last month, it removed duties on items like road salt and cement, which Jackson raised in a debate with Collins, noting that Maine residents “can’t eat road salt.” Jackson has made the trade war with Canada a central part of his campaign, highlighting the strain on local industries like logging and fishing.

The current trade dispute began in late August when Trump applied 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods after negotiations broke down. In response, Canada levied its own retaliatory tariffs on a similar amount of American goods, and the dispute has continued to escalate since.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has defended Canada’s response, saying the countermeasures were “necessary to protect our workers.” According to the WSJ, the Trump administration used never-before-applied authority to levy the 50% tariffs: Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

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