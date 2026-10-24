A woman says her mom’s pick for a dinner date showed up in red, white and blue, then sang ‘God Bless the USA’ on the drive ‘with full conviction’

A woman says a dinner date set up by her mom took an unexpected turn when the man arrived dressed in red, white, and blue, then played a patriotic song on the drive. @deeply.lami, who goes by Lami, shared the story in a TikTok.

Lami says her mom, a first-generation Nigerian, has taken on the role of full-time matchmaker for her 30-year-old daughter. She admitted her mom’s choices are sometimes questionable, but after talking with her sister and friends about her own recent dating track record, she decided to give the latest pick a shot.

The plan was simply dinner. Lami says the man had recently immigrated to the U.S., and that he showed up to pick her up dressed in red, white, and blue from head to toe.

The song choice made everything click for her

The outfit alone was not a dealbreaker. First dates can take an unexpected turn quickly, as a woman walking out mid-date showed, and for Lami the real surprise came during the drive to dinner.

As they talked, the man asked if she wanted to listen to music. She agreed, assuming he might put on some R&B or Afrobeats, but she says he instead played the most patriotic song and was singing “with full conviction.”

Lami said that was when things started making sense. “The math was mathing, and I was like, does this man need a visa?” she joked. The video then cuts to footage that appears to be recorded inside his car, with “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood playing.

The video drew tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments, with commenters focusing on his outfit, the song choice, and Lami’s realization. One person wrote, “My mans happy to be in America.”

The story also sparked a broader discussion about being single in one’s 30s, particularly when family members hold different expectations around marriage. Another commenter wrote, “I love being single in my 30s it’s fun and low pressure if you ignore everyone.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the man’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video. The details reflect Lami’s account as shared on TikTok.

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