Austin woman’s first date was going fine until a conversation about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ took an unexpected turn. It made her walk out

An Austin woman said she walked out of a first date after her date told her he did not want to see Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Odyssey because actress Lupita Nyong’o was cast as Helen of Troy. Creator Grayson Smith shared the story in a TikTok video that has drawn more than 357,900 views and over 73,400 likes. The video has also received more than 3,700 comments.

Recommended Videos

In the video, Smith said the date was “going fine” until she brought up the movie. She said she told her date she was excited to see it.

Smith said her date responded that seeing the film was “actually going to be a pass for me.” When she asked why, she said he told her it was because “Helen of Troy is a Black woman.”

Smith said her date went on to explain his reasoning, stating that Helen of Troy is “supposed to be the most beautiful woman in the world” and that “she started like the war or whatever the f–k.” Smith said she responded with confusion, saying “huh?” before directly asking him, “You don’t think a Black woman could do that?”

According to Smith, her date replied, “No, deada**.” She said his response made her stomach “turn to knots” and left her feeling “so sick and uncomfortable.” Smith said she then told him, “oh, I’m actually going to leave right now.” Smith said the date took place at Barton Springs in Austin, a public location. She said she packed up her belongings and left shortly after the exchange.

Smith said she has recently made an effort not to give “a drop of time or energy into anybody who I would never want to be associated with.” She said she felt “kind of scared” to leave because she did not know how her date might react, since she did not know him well.

Smith said she believes people should feel comfortable leaving a date immediately if their date “say something f–king weird.” She added that anyone doing so should leave “safely, of course.”

Nyong’o has been cast in a dual role in Nolan’s Odyssey, playing both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nolan has said his experience directing his World War II epic Dunkirk helped prepare him to take on this new project. The film also stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus and Zendaya as Athena.

Holland reportedly played a role in how his wife, Zendaya, found out about her own casting as Athena in the film.

The casting has drawn criticism from some public figures, including Elon Musk and conservative commentator Matt Walsh on social media. Musk agreed with commentators who said Nyong’o did not fit the description of the “most beautiful woman in the world” and accused Nolan of “losing his integrity” with the casting choice.

Musk also argued that the casting did not match Homer’s original description of Helen of Troy as fair-skinned and blonde, according to the outlet. Actor Alec Baldwin defended Nyong’o’s casting in an Instagram post, writing, “Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…”

Nyong’o has won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Tony Award. She holds a master’s degree in acting from the Yale School of Drama, according to the outlet. She was previously named one of the world’s most beautiful people by PEOPLE magazine.

Smith’s video drew a range of reactions in the comments section. One commenter wrote, “Mind you, HELEN OF TROY DOES NOT EXISTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT.” Another wrote, “I thought that was all online nonsense. That’s insane to hear.” Another commenter wrote, “Regardless of anything, if you don’t think Lupita Nyong’o is one of the most beautiful women in the world, I don’t trust your judgement.”

A separate comment read, “Be grateful it all came out on the first date so you don’t have to waste time.” Another commenter suggested there may be a wider reaction beyond the date itself, writing, “And you know he talked to his boys and they’re all calling you crazy.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy