After years of relentless bullying, teen changes controversial birth name. Now her mom’s decision has the internet divided

A Tennessee mother is standing by her decision to let her teenage daughter legally change her name after years of bullying made school feel unbearable. According to VT, Danielle Remp, 36, a shift manager at Burger King, said her 16-year-old daughter had reached a point where she no longer wanted to live with a name that had become a constant source of embarrassment. The choice has since sparked a heated debate online over whether changing a name is the right response to bullying.

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Remp shared the story on TikTok, explaining that when her daughter asked if they could legally change her name, she agreed “no questions asked.” Remp is now saving about $200 to cover the legal costs. She stressed that the decision was never about politics or history but about helping her daughter feel comfortable in her own identity. She said, “She’s a good kid. She’s doing great in school, she doesn’t give me trouble. So if changing her name makes her feel better about herself, why would I say no?”

The teen was originally named Dixie by her father in 2008. Today, she goes by Skye, a name her mother had wanted from the beginning. While the legal process is still underway, the family’s story has resonated with thousands online, with many sharing their own experiences of struggling with names they never truly connected with.

Honestly, no one wants to carry a name that hurts every day

Previously speaking to Today, the teen explained why she wanted the change. She said classmates constantly mocked her with nicknames such as “Dixie Dust” and “Dixie Normous,” calling them out in the school hallway. She also revealed that some students accused her of being racist or supporting the Confederacy simply because of her name. Skye said the name her mother originally chose always felt like a better fit for who she is.

The name Dixie became strongly linked to the American South after the 1859 song Dixie’s Land, which later became an unofficial anthem of the Confederacy during the Civil War. Because the Confederacy fought to preserve slavery, the name has developed historical associations for many people over time. That shift in perception has also been reflected in popular culture, including the 2020 decision by the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks to rebrand as The Chicks.

The video quickly drew hundreds of comments, revealing sharply divided opinions. Some people argued that changing the name allowed the bullies to win instead of addressing the real problem. One commenter wrote that confidence should be taught because “if it isn’t her name it’ll be her body.” Another user, who also grew up with the name Dixie, said they were bullied as well but eventually embraced the name because it honored the grandmother who raised them.

That debate over how to respond to bullying has come up in other viral cases too, including one involving a 5-year-old who was suspended after fighting back against his bully, where many people praised the father’s response.

Others strongly supported Remp’s decision. One commenter said they had wanted to change their own name as a child but were laughed at when they asked, thanking the mother for respecting her daughter’s wishes. Another shared that they never felt connected to their birth name and wished their parents had allowed them to change it earlier, adding that at 30, it now felt too late. The debate continues, but for Remp, the decision was simply about helping her daughter feel like herself.

While this story centers on a teenager’s experience at school, conversations about bullying have also surfaced in workplace settings. We’ve recently seen a case involving a Baltimore woman whose Gen Z coworker said she had left a previous job because of bullying before later being fired over workplace conduct issues.

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