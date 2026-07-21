Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami says OnlyFans pays her bills as dad ‘Hasn’t Given Me a Dime’

Sami Sheen isn’t leaving much room for speculation about how she pays for her lifestyle. The 22-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen recently addressed claims that her famous father financed her new beach house, making it clear that the money came from her own work, not his. According to RealityTea, Sami said she has been financially independent since turning 18 and that her OnlyFans income covers her expenses.

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The rumors surfaced after Sami shared her beachside home online, prompting one TikTok viewer to suggest that Charlie had paid for it. Rather than ignore the comment, Sami responded directly in a July 17 TikTok, explaining that her father has not financially supported her for years and that her OnlyFans account is what funds her lifestyle.

Her response also offered a glimpse into where things currently stand between her and Charlie. While discussing finances, Sami revealed that a recent conversation about gifts reportedly ended with the two no longer speaking for several weeks.

Turns out asking for a horse was enough to bring everything to a stop

Sami dismissed the idea that her father helped buy the property, saying the beach house was paid for through her own earnings from OnlyFans. She told followers, “If I had Daddy’s money, I would own it, OK?” She added that Charlie “hasn’t given me a dime” and maintained that she has supported herself since becoming an adult.

@samisheen Replying to @user3404962211197 for those wondering how i make my money lol here u go ♬ original sound – sami sheen

During the same discussion, Sami brought up her younger sister, Lola Sheen. She claimed Charlie recently bought Lola an expensive car and paid for it in cash. After hearing that, Sami said she jokingly asked her father to buy her a horse of similar value. According to her, that conversation became their last exchange, and the two have not spoken for several weeks.

Sami’s comments have landed at a time when conversations about OnlyFans are increasingly expanding beyond celebrity gossip. We recently covered a former School of Rock star who claimed there was a disturbing reason behind her success on the platform, sparking a wider debate about audience behavior and creator boundaries.

Sami launched her OnlyFans account shortly after turning 18 in 2022 and has consistently said the platform allows her to remain financially independent from both of her parents. She has also publicly discussed the limits she sets on the content she creates, explaining that there are certain types of material she refuses to post.

Her mother, Denise Richards, initially worried about the criticism Sami might face after joining the platform. Over time, however, Denise supported her daughter’s decision to earn money on her own terms and later created her own OnlyFans account. Charlie was also openly critical at first but later softened his position after speaking with Denise, saying they needed to present a united front as parents.

The family’s relationships have seen several public ups and downs over the years. Sami and Lola previously had a disagreement that played out on social media before the sisters appeared to reconcile. Sami has also spoken openly about the challenges in her relationship with Charlie, while continuing to insist that everything she owns today has been earned through her own work.

The platform has also generated controversy for other creators, including a father-and-son adult content duo whose recent explicit collaborations reignited online debate over what many viewers considered acceptable boundaries for family members creating content together.

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