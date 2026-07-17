‘School of Rock’ star says there’s a disturbing reason behind her OnlyFans success

Rivkah Reyes, best known for playing bassist Katie in the 2003 hit School of Rock alongside Jack Black, has opened up about the unsettling reality she believes is fueling the success of her OnlyFans account. Reyes was just 10 years old when the film was released and has since built a career as a musician, influencer, and adult content creator, amassing more than 108,000 followers on Instagram.

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In a recent TikTok video, Reyes spoke candidly about what she sees as the uncomfortable reason some people subscribe to her page. Rather than celebrating its popularity, she suggested that part of her audience is interested because they remember watching her as a child in School of Rock.

According to The Tab, the former child star admitted that this realization has been difficult to process. She also made it clear that her long-term goal is to move away from OnlyFans, encouraging fans to support her music career instead.

Success shouldn’t come with questions like these

Reyes said that being a former child actor means confronting a disturbing truth about why her platform performs so well. In the TikTok clip, she implied that some subscribers are drawn to her content because they watched her on screen as a child. After acknowledging that dynamic, she shifted the conversation toward her music, saying she hopes to leave OnlyFans behind eventually.

Many former child stars have also spoken about the lasting effects of growing up in the spotlight. Macaulay Culkin recently reflected on his own experience, describing the emotional toll of becoming famous at a young age and why he ultimately stepped away from acting as a teenager.

Reyes is not the first former child performer to experience this kind of attention after launching adult content. A similar situation unfolded when former child influencer Piper Rockelle, who had already built a massive online following by the age of 10, started her own OnlyFans account and quickly attracted significant interest.

Outside of School of Rock, Reyes has appeared in projects including Easy, Monuments, and The Merry Gentleman. However, none of those roles matched the visibility of her breakout performance. Her OnlyFans page currently includes lifestyle content, early access to her music, and paywalled adult material.

The broader discussion surrounding former child stars creating adult content has continued for years. Critics have argued that nostalgia tied to performers’ childhood roles can influence their adult audiences in ways many find uncomfortable. Reyes’ latest comments appear to directly acknowledge that reality rather than avoid it.

The conversation around OnlyFans has also expanded beyond creators themselves, with lawmakers and public figures increasingly debating how the platform should be regulated as its influence continues to grow.

As more public figures and entertainers join OnlyFans, the platform has become the focus of conversations that go well beyond its creators. Lawmakers have increasingly weighed in on how it should be regulated as its reach continues to expand.

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