OnlyFans star slams Florida Republican who wants to put a massive ‘sin tax’ on creators, then she tells him what the government should do instead

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain slammed Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback after he floated a proposal to slap a massive 50% “sin tax” on all revenue earned by creators in the Sunshine State, according to People. Fishback, who is currently an underdog candidate vying for the 2026 GOP primary nomination, announced his plan to charge this steep tax on creator earnings.

He claims this huge revenue seizure would be dedicated to fixing the public school system, specifically raising wages for teachers and improving the quality of school lunches. The fourth-generation Floridian stated that this tax could raise an estimated $200 million. The candidate called OnlyFans an “online degeneracy platform.” He explained the name, saying, “It is called a ‘sin tax’ because it is a sin, number one, but the purpose of the sin tax in economics is to disincentivize and deter a behavior.”

Fishback went on to say that as governor, he doesn’t want “young women who could otherwise be mothers raising families, rearing children,” to be “selling their bodies to sick men online.” Similarly, he expressed concern that young men “who have strayed from Christ” would be “drawn into lust, and have their entire brain rewired” by the content.

Sophie Rain isn’t having any of it

She delivered a scorching response to the candidate’s moralizing, calling his proposal “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of.” Rain, who is 21, pointed out the obvious hypocrisy in his moral argument. “How do you charge a sin tax to a Christian who hasn’t sinned?” she asked. Rain made it clear that her participation on the platform was entirely voluntary, pushing back against Fishback’s earlier claim that she was being “exploited” by OnlyFans.

“No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was MY decision, so I don’t need a 31-year-old man telling me I can’t sell my body online,” she said, adding that her faith is personal. “I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me, that’s the only validation I need.”

Rain also believes Fishback is just using her name to try and score political points since he is dramatically trailing in the primary polls. “He is focusing on me because he needs the attention he can get at this point, which, honestly is sad if you think about it,” she stated. She accused him of picking her out to start some sort of “viral beef,” adding, “He thinks he can go after the biggest, but lets see how that turns out for him.”

Beyond the moral arguments, Rain points out that the proposal makes zero economic sense. It seems totally backward to target the people creating the content. “Also, why are you taxing the creator, why not the subscriber?! By that logic, this makes no sense,” she argued.

We recently saw reports of ballooning visa requests from OnlyFans models and influencers. It’s well-known that teachers in Florida are extremely underpaid, but what Fishback proposes might not be the best way to fix that problem.

