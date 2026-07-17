The father and son porn duo is back in bed together, claiming ‘It’s Not Weird’ as their new explicit videos shock the internet

Dean Byrne, 41, and his 18-year-old son, Bray, are once again making headlines after their collaborative adult content resurfaced online months after first going viral in January. According to Bored Panda, the pair had largely faded from social media algorithms following the initial backlash, but they have now returned with a fresh wave of provocative clips on X and Instagram.

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Among the videos drawing renewed attention is a highly suggestive roleplay clip that has reignited the same controversy surrounding their original rise to fame. The latest posts have once again sparked intense debate across social media, with viewers divided between outrage, disbelief, and claims that the entire project is simply designed to generate attention.

Dean has been creating adult content since 2021, while Bray entered the industry in November 2025 shortly after turning 18. Announcing his son’s debut, Dean wrote, “Please show your support, and please be kind.” According to TMZ, Dean initially had reservations about Bray following the same career path because of his age, but ultimately accepted his decision.

They didn’t just come back. They doubled down

The father-son duo initially gained followers through shirtless thirst-trap videos before gradually moving into increasingly suggestive content. In a February clip, Bray portrayed a fast-food employee delivering more than just food to his on-screen father before joking in the comments about the length of a sandwich in an obvious innuendo.

Image from Instagram @bcbrne1

Their content became even more provocative in the following months. On May 19, Bray pulled down Dean’s pants on camera, and the pair appeared shirtless together on a countertop the next day. “I have to get back to him for this,” Dean joked afterward. One of their most talked-about uploads, shared on May 26, directly asked viewers, “Are you confident enough to have us both?”

Fellow content creator Rob Makin has become a frequent collaborator. In February, Dean and Rob filmed a magic trick that ended with Bray losing his clothes, while a March wrestling-themed clip featured all three shirtless. Rob captioned that video, “Father and son ganged up on me.”

Outside adult content, Rob is also known in the UK for appearing on Channel 4’s Handcuffed: Last Pair Standing, which paired strangers with opposite personalities. He has previously spoken publicly about criticism over his profession after being linked to a married woman who disapproved of his work, saying he does not worry about “what people think about what I do.”

Debates around adult content have surfaced in very different ways recently, including when a School of Rock star said there was a disturbing reason behind her OnlyFans success.

Bray has recently started collaborating with creators beyond his father. On July 16, he posted videos featuring Nate Steele, James Hardey, and 19-year-old performer Westy, repeating the same pants-pulling stunt previously used with Dean. His first collaboration outside the family came on July 8 alongside creator Zak Blackman, who was reportedly expelled from the Navy after his adult content gained popularity.

Bray said he had wanted to begin creating adult content as soon as he turned 18. Dean admitted he initially tried to discourage the decision because Bray still had other career opportunities available.

“He’s still young. He’s got a lot of options open to him. I’m a lot older, so I can afford to make these mistakes, and it doesn’t really hurt me too badly,” Dean said, adding that Bray chose to move forward anyway.

Dean has also said that any discomfort quickly disappeared because he and Bray have always shared a close relationship, shaped in part by the loss of Bray’s mother during his childhood. “It’s not new to us, it’s not weird,” he said.

Comment sections beneath their videos continue to be filled with a mix of shock, discomfort, and skepticism, with many calling the collaborations “creepy” while others believe the entire project is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

The wider conversation around adult content has also extended beyond creators themselves. We recently saw that after an OnlyFans star slammed a proposed “sin tax” on creators, arguing the government should focus its attention elsewhere instead.

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