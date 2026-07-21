Women say they were targeted in Dollar Tree stores as investigators uncover an online subculture tied to the assaults

Women across the United States say they were sexually assaulted while shopping at Dollar Tree stores in cases that investigators now believe are connected to an online subculture that encourages, records, and shares the attacks. The lawyers representing several victims have documented dozens of similar incidents dating back to 2017, with reported cases rising significantly in recent years.

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One woman, identified in court records only as MR to protect her privacy, said she was attacked at a Dollar Tree in an affluent Houston neighborhood in December 2023 while shopping for supplies for a photo shoot with her dogs. She said a man repeatedly followed her through the store, stood uncomfortably close, made graphic comments, and later ejaculated on her in the parking lot after she left. Her attacker has never been identified.

MR’s attorneys, Anna Greenberg and Ed Blizzard, told The Guardian they have since uncovered a much broader pattern. They identified 63 officially documented sex crimes linked to Dollar Tree and its former sister chain, Family Dollar. Sixteen of those cases involved masturbation or ejaculation. According to the attorneys, reported incidents increased from fewer than five annually before 2020 to as many as 18 a year after MR’s assault.

It’s disturbing to learn these attacks may not have been random after all

Investigators say many of the assaults appear to be connected to online forums where men encourage each other to commit, film, and share public sexual assaults targeting women. The participants use coded slang linked to compulsive masturbation and celebrate the behavior instead of condemning it.

The allegations have also added to broader concerns about online communities that normalize harmful sexual behavior. Public spaces have been the setting for other cases involving strangers with dangerous intentions.

Sociologist Michael Halpin of Dalhousie University, who studies misogyny and gender-based violence, said the online community rewards these acts with attention and validation. Other researchers interviewed said those involved are often driven by a combination of unmet sexual desire, easy access to pornography, and the pursuit of recognition from other men online.

The pattern has surfaced in multiple cities. In Philadelphia, a woman chased her attacker from a Dollar Tree, recorded the encounter herself, and the footage later went viral after a local rapper offered a cash reward for information. The suspect eventually surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and related charges. In Knoxville, Tennessee, a Dollar Tree employee pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after being caught on camera. He was not fired and was later accused of secretly photographing a minor inside the store before pleading guilty to unlawful photography charges.

MR has sued Dollar Tree, alleging the company failed to provide adequate staffing and security despite years of scrutiny over safety concerns at its stores. Dollar Tree disputes that she suffered compensable damages under Texas law and has attempted to limit evidence from similar assaults at other locations, previously describing her case internally as a “one-off event.” The company said it takes reports of harassment and unlawful behavior seriously, cooperates with law enforcement, and has invested in safety training, security measures, and regular policy reviews.

For many women, incidents involving strangers in public places can be deeply unsettling even when they do not involve a physical assault.

MR told The Guardian the assault continues to affect her confidence and personal relationships years later, saying, “My life is not the same since that incident.” She said she wants the company held accountable rather than allowing the assaults to be treated as isolated incidents.

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