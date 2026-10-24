A woman raised without a religion says she overheard her husband at dinner say she taught him more about his own church than his 20 years in it

A woman who was not raised with any religion says she overheard her husband tell friends at dinner that she taught him more about his own church than his 20 years in it. u/Lopsided_Priority0 shared the story in a post on r/GirlDinnerDiaries, describing several moments over a weekend when she caught him praising her to another couple.

She said what made his comments stand out was that he had no idea she could hear him. The post drew thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The first moment came when the couple made a quick stop at his workplace on the way to a lunch date. While she was using the restroom, she said she heard him chatting with another couple, and the woman asked him how he became so progressive.

He praised her before he knew she was listening

He credited his family for their guidance. When the woman then asked about his wife, who says her own family situation was not the best, he responded, “She’s just extremely intelligent.”

Later that evening, the couple went to dinner with the same friends. When the conversation split into pairs and her conversation partner paused for a drink, she heard her husband praising her cooking. He told the friend she is very good at it and that they were both eating healthier than ever.

Not every husband feels that way about dinner at home, as one Redditor who can’t praise his wife’s cooking admitted in a separate post. Eventually, the group conversation turned to religion. Everyone at the table except her had been raised with some religious background, though she said she had learned a lot about different faiths, including the one her husband grew up in.

When the conversation split again, she heard him say he had learned more from her about the religion and church he was raised in for 20 years. He said the church “would be weirdly evasive about certain things,” and that she had taught him about the behind-the-scenes details he never knew growing up.

The writer said her husband often hypes her up, but hearing him do it when he thought she was not listening confirmed how he felt. She added that she had been struggling with negative self-talk and her mental health for a while, and hearing his praise in front of others gave her a boost of self-esteem.

Commenters largely cheered on the husband. One wrote, “We love a green flag husband around here.” Another said her own husband always hypes her up and calls her his “lucky charm,” adding, “Glad we both got good men.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the Redditor’s account, as it comes solely from a Reddit post. Her husband’s comments are known only through her retelling.

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