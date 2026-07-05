A man says he loves his wife with his whole heart, but her cooking is the one thing he cannot bring himself to praise

A man went viral on Reddit after posting in the r/BoyDinnerDiaries community about struggling to enjoy his wife’s cooking despite an otherwise strong marriage. As detailed by Daily Dot, the man described his wife as the best thing that ever happened to him, but admitted he has a hard time pretending to enjoy the meals she prepares. He said the couple has been together for a decade and married for a few years, with no gender-based expectations tied to who cooks.

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He said their food struggles come down to differing palates rather than any resentment toward each other. Meals he described included unseasoned broccoli roasted with little oil, mushy sweet potato fries, and precooked meat packages that lacked seasoning. He said he often tries to salvage the dishes with salt or hot sauce, but added that the issues go beyond seasoning, pointing to vegetables cooked incorrectly and meals made from various microwaved items combined together.

He explained that he has started turning down meals rather than forcing himself to eat food he does not enjoy. He said the couple is usually honest with each other about most things, but he has chosen to tell her the food is good instead of risking hurt feelings. Commenters largely encouraged him to have an honest conversation with his wife rather than continue avoiding the topic.

Therapists say ignoring food differences can strain a relationship over time

Marriage and family experts note that communication remains central to resolving day to day friction in relationships, whether the disagreement involves finances, intimacy, or meals. According to marriage.com, couples with different eating habits are often encouraged to find a middle ground, such as preparing a shared dish alongside a side that satisfies both preferences. Some Reddit posts about household friction have drawn similar attention recently, amid a Taco Bell order mix-up that went viral for different reasons.

The same advice pointed to the 80/20 approach, where couples eat according to healthier preferences most of the time while allowing room for takeout or other favorites on occasion. Taking turns cooking was also cited as a way for both partners to enjoy meals they prefer, while giving each person a chance to weigh in on ingredients they want left out. Other viral posts about relationship dynamics have surfaced elsewhere too, amid a wife’s air conditioning dispute that also centered on an unresolved household disagreement.

Grady Shumway, a licensed mental health counselor cited in the report, said respecting a partner’s food preferences helps maintain a healthier dynamic and keeps mealtimes enjoyable for both people. The original Reddit post was intended as a vent rather than a request for advice, and the man has not indicated whether he plans to raise the issue directly with his wife.

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