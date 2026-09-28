An Omni supervisor was asked point blank whether a midnight room move was about the Dallas Cowboys, and she answered with five words

A group of guests at an Omni hotel was asked to move rooms shortly after midnight, and the reason behind the request has drawn questions online. The TikTok creator behind the video, who goes by the handle @nursecmm10, filmed herself on a phone call with a hotel supervisor named Bethany about the sudden change. The clock in the video reads 12:31 AM.

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As detailed by BroBible, the supervisor explained that she was assisting with the room move and that a manager had already cleared the group to have their rooms comped. Staff also offered to bring up new keys and help move the group’s luggage. However, the guest was skeptical of the official reason for the relocation. Staff had allegedly cited a broken pipe, while the group suspected the move was tied to the Dallas Cowboys staying on the same floor.

When the guest asked whether the move was really about a busted water pipe and not the Cowboys, the supervisor kept her answer brief. “I can’t confirm that, ma’am,” she replied. The guest said a security guard had allegedly told the group earlier that the football team was the real reason for the move.

The guest wanted to know why it suddenly mattered at midnight

The guest pointed out that both her group and the team had already been on the floor for hours, which made the timing of the request feel suspicious to her. “The Cowboys have been on the floor. So have we,” she said. “Why is it an issue now?” She added that the hotel would have been better off being honest about the Cowboys being on the floor.

Reactions on TikTok were split, with many viewers feeling the guest was unnecessarily harsh since the hotel had already comped the rooms. One commenter wrote that the supervisor “was so kind and COMPED YOUR ROOM!!!” Others noted that being moved at that hour is a major hassle, and a fellow hotel supervisor wrote, “Y’all say she’s being snappy, but it’s midnight.” Earlier this month, a traveler’s hotel room key dispute also left TikTok viewers sympathizing with both sides.

It is common practice for professional sports teams to secure entire hotel floors for privacy and security. The Cowboys travel with significant attention, often requiring police escorts and dealing with fans waiting in hotel lobbies. The video does not specify which Omni location was involved, though the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star serves as the team’s official hotel. It sits next to the Cowboys’ world headquarters and practice facility at the center of a 91-acre entertainment district built around the team.

Team hotel arrangements are usually made well in advance, so a last-minute displacement would point to a problem in the booking process. It remains unclear whether the move stemmed from a genuine maintenance emergency or an effort to clear the floor for players. Hotel stays have been a recurring topic on TikTok this year, including a debate over QR codes in hotel rooms for tipping housekeeping staff.

BroBible said it had reached out to Omni Hotels & Resorts for comment on the incident. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the hotel’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from the guest’s TikTok video.

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