An unemployed Florida law grad hired an Etsy witch to help him find a job, and now he’s begging her to slow down after 9 interviews in 5 days

William Rath, a former safari driver who recently finished law school, decided to consult an Etsy witch to help him navigate a tough job market in Florida. After documenting the experience on TikTok, Rath says his schedule is now so packed with interviews that he wants things to slow down.

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As first highlighted by BroBible, Rath had nine interviews in the five days after posting about his Etsy witch session. He is now publicly joking that the Etsy witch needs to “chill.” “I’m a human being. I’m tired,” he said of the influx of opportunities. Rath says he did not pay for a spell and instead opted for a tarot reading to learn when he might land a role in law or marketing.

Rath said he reached out to a creator known as MysticTarotGuide after his followers jokingly suggested he get an Etsy witch. He has since documented his journey across more than 30 TikTok videos, with one video passing over a million views.

Rath has a pretty grounded explanation for the sudden success

While some viewers credit mystical intervention, Rath says the feedback he is getting is that companies like his personality. He believes he is “demonstrating a confidence that I did not have before.” Workplace stories have drawn big audiences on TikTok lately, with an Alabama woman recently saying she lost her job over TikToks recorded at work.

Viewers have flooded his comments with advice and humor. One user named Tara suggested his next role should be in “witch marketing,” while others warned him not to get too bossy with the magic and undo his good fortune. Another user, Karryn Nagel, helped him complain about his luck, quipping, “My steak is too juicy, my lobster is too buttery.”

Under Etsy’s services policy, divination readings are allowed as long as they include a tangible good, such as audio or photos of the spread. However, Etsy prohibits metaphysical services like spellcasting, prayers, or rituals, as well as items that promise metaphysical outcomes like attracting employment. Practitioners who focus on tarot often describe it as a tool for self-reflection and intuition. A Starbucks worker also drew attention on TikTok recently after saying she was fired over expired pastries for her kids.

When asked whether he plans to start casting spells to keep the momentum going, Rath said, “I got a reading, not a spell!” He added that this will likely be the only time he uses an Etsy witch because spell work is not for him.

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