A man says some of the GTA 6 NPCs sounded familiar, then he realized they were in his house: ‘This is a betrayal of everything’

A Los Angeles- based couple just went viral on TikTok and Instagram because of a realization the husband, Benjamin Wallin, had while playing GTA 6. The video uploaded by the wife, Amber Wallin (burr_iam), records his dramatic reaction to learning that she kept a massive secret from him for two years. She is a voice actor for GTA 6 and voices multiple non-playable characters. As she noted in the caption, “I ain tell him NOTHING.” The video has over a million views.

The video starts with Benjamin filming Amber as he complains, “I could’ve been using you for clout for the past two years!” As she stares at him in amusement, he also tells her, “This was a big deal. You should have told me two years ago. NDAs do not apply to husbands.” Interspersed between his conversations with her are clips from his game room, where he stares solemnly into the distance and tells their viewers that they have been married for seven years.

Benjamin laments, “I found out today… that my wife has betrayed my trust in a way that… I didn’t think was possible.” Once he is done complaining, Amber hits back, complaining about how he likes romancing NPC’s in other games, like in Zelda, adding in a clip of an older post where she complained about it. She tells him, “You want to fall in love with NPCs, right? Oh, NPCs. They so hot. Well, guess what? We got NPCs at home.”

The Wallins’ viewers were as chaotic as the couple

Despite people’s emotional investment in GTA 6’s release, among all the comments congratulating Amber on her gig were commenters who were incredibly amused by Benjamin’s reaction. Many commented on what they thought Amber was insinuating when she pointed out some of the NPCs she voiced in their video. One user thought it meant, “You better fall in love with this one like you do those other ones!!” Another joked, “GTA wreaking havoc in homes already.”

Many, however, commented on the secrecy within the gaming industry. One user noted, “Rockstar must pay really well cause yall be keeping secrets like the FBI.” Another observed, “Video games NDAs are stronger than marriages.”

According to Thomson Reuters Legal, an NDA is a legally binding contract that protects sensitive business information. These agreements are common in industries where proprietary processes or unreleased products give a company a competitive advantage. If the person who signed an NDA breaks it, the business can seek an injunction or file a lawsuit for financial damages.

Reuters noted an NDA needs to be very well drafted and specific to be truly enforceable. So it needs to set clear expectations and conditions, and shouldn’t have overly broad language or request anything illegal from the signee.

In the video, Amber hints at the strength of Rockstar’s NDA agreement by telling Benjamin, “Do you know who Rockstar Games is? They probably got a red dot coming in on my forehead right now. I wasn’t telling you nothing. I wasn’t telling nobody nothing.” When Benjamin tries to push back, claiming that “this is a betrayal of everything that was sacred between you and me,” she bluntly pushes back. “You’re my husband! You’re the father of my two kids, of course I don’t trust you!”

This line of hers tickled their audience. Many users quoted it to tell the Wallins that it made them scream with laughter. Some users even took to the comments to tell Benjamin that the Rockstar paycheck, “PAID SOME BILLS.” One user told Amber, “You protected your family from Rockstar Games. Ben doesn’t understand.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Rockstar’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Amber’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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