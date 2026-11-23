A woman captured her partner painting a wall inside Grand Theft Auto VI and then turned the camera on their unfinished bathroom wall at home. Amanda Vance posted the TikTok video with the caption “There’s no way.” On-screen text in the clip read, “He’s painting the wall for Lucia before he paints the wall in his real house.”

Vance said in the video, “There ain’t no way that you are painting a wall in a video game right now.” She filmed from behind the camera as a man with short brown hair sat on a large grey sectional sofa. “Well, let me show you. Let me show you what our bathroom wall looks like.”

Vance then walked down a hallway and entered a bathroom. Between the shower and the mirror sat a large, roughly rectangular patch of unpainted spackle or primer that stood out against the surrounding white paint.

GTA 6 tracks Jason and Lucia’s relationship on a four-level scale

Jason and Lucia are not only criminal partners in Grand Theft Auto VI. They are a couple, and their romantic relationship forms a major part of the story. The relationship operates on a four-point scale that can rise or fall based on player actions.

Actions that improve the relationship include holding hands, going to bed at the same time, hanging out on the couch, buying and giving food or drinks, joint activities such as minigolf or scuba diving, responding to texts, and opening car doors for each other.

Players can lose hearts by ignoring a partner, failing a joint mission, or making certain mission choices the partner does not agree with.

A Fox News article reported that the long-awaited game had become a point of contention for some couples after its release on November 19. Relationship coach, podcaster, and author Matthew Hussey told Fox News that it becomes a real problem when a video game leaves a partner with unmet needs.

He said gaming is a valid passion that partners should support, similar to other hobbies, but that it should not come at the expense of the relationship. One gamer even came home to a girlfriend’s contract about Lucia.

Hussey stated, “If we know GTA 6 is about to come out, and it’s really important to them, and they’ve been looking forward to it, we should be the ones saying, ‘How do we carve out more time for you this week to go and play? Because I know this is a big moment for you.’”

He added that interactions in a game should not become a surrogate for real life. He said, “You’re doing things for a character in a game, like you haven’t texted your wife back, but you are worried about texting your character girlfriend back… that’s a different story, and I think that’s a real problem.”

Several viewers left comments on Vance’s TikTok. One commenter suggested an alternative approach and wrote, “Download Sims on your phone and make him dinner there lol.” Another commenter offered a different solution and wrote, “Girl bring a guy from tinder to paint it.” A third commenter focused on the unfinished wall and wrote, “You don’t look busy, paint it.”

One more commenter connected the scene to broader relationship concerns and wrote, “Exactly this is why the game is driving me insane they’re buying flowers and doing all this stuff for their girlfriend in the game while not doing anything for their girlfriends irl I’d crash out.”

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