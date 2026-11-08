Sister of a nanny killed in the Florida jet crash says they video-called before takeoff and ‘she showed me the children, she showed me the plane’

The sister of 24-year-old nanny Ana Maria Ramirez Cetina said the two spoke on a video call shortly before the private jet her sister was on took off. “We did a video call, she showed me the children, she showed me the plane,” Angie Ramirez Cetina told The US Sun, as reported by TMZ.

The plane crashed near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1, killing all nine people on board. Ana Maria died alongside Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp, their two children, and two other passengers. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Beyond her role as the family’s nanny, Ana Maria was a biomedical engineer from Colombia who moved to the United States to pursue new opportunities. Her mother, Angelica, and Angie wrote that she had “a lifetime of dreams ahead of her” and became “an irreplaceable part of a family.”

Her family is asking for help to get through this

Ana Maria’s family started a GoFundMe to seek financial help after the crash. “No donation can bring Ana Maria back. But together we can show her family that her life left a lasting impact, that her kindness lives on in our memories, and that they don’t have to face this pain alone,” the family wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

I reconstructed the decent from inside the cockpit of Learjet 60.



Nine people lost their lives when a Learjet 60 crashed near West Palm Beach on November 1. Behind the footage and headlines are families whose lives have changed forever.



Those identified by relatives and a… pic.twitter.com/l6IwLnUvmq — BRYCE (@B_Rjones89) November 7, 2026

The campaign has raised more than $19,000 toward its $26,000 goal. Angie said her sister was “very happy” before the flight because she had never been to the Bahamas, and that even though she was working, she didn’t see the trip as work. “I saw the accident, I saw the flight path, and truthfully, I didn’t want to accept that it might be my sister on the plane,” Angie said.

The Learjet 60 had departed Austin, Texas, and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it went down, according to NBC Miami. The pilots reported turbulence, icing, and precipitation and asked to climb 2,000 feet before declaring an emergency and issuing distress calls. The plane then banked sharply to the right and crashed steeply into the ground near a roadway, forcing hundreds of people from a nearby mobile home community to evacuate. A 20-year-old co-pilot was among the nine people killed.

The NTSB has not yet determined what caused the crash, and its investigation is ongoing. Investigators often need time to explain a deadly flight, as a fatal Greater Manchester plane crash showed earlier this year.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy