A pair of women said they walked up to a clothing store in Flushing, Queens, and were told the place was already closed. Sadelle Leszana shared a TikTok video of the moment on the sidewalk outside a shop called Fashion City. The TikTok caption read, “Welp! Another store similar to this one got our $$$$ for hair accessories instead lmao but still, this was crazy.”

She said that she and her friend stood in front of the door while the clerk spoke to them. Leszana said in the video, “So we’re here in Flushing, and it is- show the time. It’s 6:30.” She explained that they tried to walk in and the lady said, “Oh, we’re closed, we’re closed, we’re closed.” She added that the clerk closed the door in front of them, saying something like “Oh, sorry,” and then let another Asian lady walk in.

Leszana pointed out that the sign on the door listed the store as open until 7:00. She said, “So they have 20 minutes. Open. The math is not mathing.” She turned to the camera and stated, “So if you’re Black, Black with a capital B, with a capital B, don’t come here because they don’t let Black people in. That’s crazy.”

Creator details the exchange outside Fashion City in Flushing

Leszana said she had never experienced something like this before and did not know what to do next. She and her friend both noted that they had planned to spend money inside the store. Leszana repeated, “And we were gonna spend money too.” Similar complaints have surfaced elsewhere, such as when Black women were asked to leave a restroom while applying makeup.

Her friend said the accessories were cute, but the attitude was not. Leszana agreed and stated, “No, literally, the accessories were cute, but the attitude was not. The accessories were so cute. We were literally going to spend money.” She added, “And you see how hatred blocks Blessings every time, every time. Like, wow.”

The two women stood on the sidewalk in front of the lit storefront. Leszana wore a white button-down shirt and glasses, and her friend wore a black jacket and green pants. A text overlay on the video read “RACIST STORE IN NYC.” The pair then walked away down the street past other open stores.

Viewers left a range of replies under the clip. One commenter questioned whether the woman who was let inside might have been an employee or a relative of the staff. The person wrote, “How do you know the Asian they let in isn’t an employee or a family of the employee.”

Another commenter said they saw a man lock the doors after the two women left and suggested the Asian customer could have been a family member. A third commenter wrote that the store should be reported. One person stated, “I’m with that owner,” while another called for a boycott and wrote, “all black people should boycott this store.”

A different commenter who said they are Black and shop at the store after work offered another possibility. They wrote, “Im black and go there all time after work. Maybe they realized ur phone setup and didnt want a influencer making videos. Some stores in flushing around there dont allow filming inside. Idk cuz i wasnt there but thats my experience.”

This article is solely based on Leszana’s version of events. We did not independently verify her claims, and as of writing, Fashion City did not address her video publicly.

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