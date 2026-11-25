A new report says that a California startup called Hadrian Automation is being considered for $15 billion from the Pentagon. According to the report from ProPublica, the money would go toward “automated factories.” The outlet based its account on interviews and records.

The company has said it would bring artificial intelligence and robots into its factories. That approach is meant to build defense technology more efficiently. The reported $15 billion sum is nearly twice the value the company holds today.

Hadrian Automation has taken in more than a billion dollars in funding recently. Some of those funds came from 1789 Capital, a firm where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner. The firm has said it holds a “minority stake,” but the exact size of that stake has not been made public.

Pentagon documents flag hiring concerns as officials address the reported talks

The proposed deal would involve Hadrian Automation working alongside other defense companies. Their role would be to “expand production of munitions, drones and other equipment.” Pentagon documents reviewed by ProPublica show that some defense officials have raised concerns about the company’s “ability to expand and hire fast enough.”

New: The Pentagon is considering a massive loan to a startup that Donald Trump Jr.'s venture firm recently made a "major" investment in.



$15 billion, according to defense documents we reviewed.



Concerns within the Pentagon about the deal.https://t.co/b1oEwkuOc7 — Robert Faturechi (@RobertFaturechi) November 24, 2026

The Pentagon released a statement in response to the reports. It said, “Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department’s funding decisions.” The department described the negotiations as being in the “early stages.” An administration official described the same talks as being in “an extremely early stage.”

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. insisted that he had no direct role in Hadrian Automation being under consideration for a Pentagon contract. His name has surfaced in other startup deals too, such as an Indian billionaire’s reported Texas startup investment. The investment firm 1789 Capital also put out a statement about its approach to the company.

The firm said, “Our thesis is to invest in American companies that are rebuilding domestic industrial capacity and reducing dependence on China for critical supply chains that underpin our economy.” It added, “Hadrian embodies the opportunity we see to strengthen America’s productive capabilities while pursuing compelling returns for our investors.”

The possible arrangement has been described as the latest case of the federal government dealing with private businesses that have ties to members of the Trump family. Officials have offered no further details on the status of the discussions beyond the early-stage descriptions already given.

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