President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that a meeting is planned with Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed. The discussion would focus on El-Sayed’s “Medicare for All” proposal, which the Democrat has proposed renaming “Trumpcare.”

Speaking during a 45-minute Oval Office interview with the New York Post, Trump addressed the idea of linking his name to the plan. “He’s a smart guy,” he said. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.” Trump then stated, “I know I’ll be meeting with him,” before adding, “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

Universal health care formed a central element of El-Sayed’s campaign message. Earlier this month, he shared an image of a gold “Trumpcare” card on X and urged the president to guarantee health care “from cradle to grave.” Trump reposted a screenshot of that post on Saturday.

Trump described the proposal to attach his name to the universal health care plan as “very smart,” according to the Post. He said he and the newly elected Democratic majorities in Congress could do “great things together,” while noting that the relationship might begin on a confrontational note.

President Donald Trump said he plans to meet with Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss the Democrat's "Medicare for All" proposal, which El-Sayed has pitched to rebrand as "Trumpcare."



"He's a smart guy," Trump told the New York Post in an interview in the Oval Office… pic.twitter.com/UWQyl1Cuv2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 25, 2026

“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together,” Trump said.

During the midterm campaign, Trump and El-Sayed exchanged pointed political and personal attacks. At an October rally, Trump called El-Sayed, who is set to become the country’s first Muslim senator, “Mohammed” and labeled the former public health official a “jihadist.”

Days before the election, at a Florida rally, Trump told voters to “send him back to where he came from,” although El-Sayed was born and raised in Michigan. At another stop, Trump said, “If he won, that’d be a devastating blow for our country.” El-Sayed’s opponent Mike Rogers also repeatedly attacked El-Sayed over his alleged Muslim Brotherhood ties.

El-Sayed, for his part, regularly criticized the Trump administration and Vice President JD Vance while campaigning. Near the end of the race, he stated, “They can keep saying my name. They can keep pointing to my faith. My name and my faith are not the reason you can’t afford your groceries.”

A blue wave has positioned Democrats to control both the House and the Senate during Trump’s final two years in office. In that setting, both sides have expressed openness to conversation. Earlier this month, El-Sayed said he would meet with the president or anyone else, regardless of party, if it advanced the priorities he ran on.

On ABC’s This Week, El-Sayed explained, “I’ve never met the man. He is the president of the United States. I am the US senator-elect from the state of Michigan. I am happy to meet with him, like I’ll meet with anyone who can advance the goals I ran on to get money out of politics, put money in pockets, pass Medicare for all.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy