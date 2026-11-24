A woman traveling to Paris for a getaway said she ended up stranded on the street for hours after arriving at her booked accommodation and finding no one to let her in. Layla Korneliussen shared the experience in a TikTok video and opened by saying, “Guys, we might be getting scammed in Paris.”

She explained what happened next: “So we got to our accommodation, and they said that someone is going to come and let us in. And we waited 40 minutes, and nobody has let us in. And we’ve tried to call the number and texted the Booking.com thing, and it’s all AI.” She added that she told the contact they were waiting down the street because she booked a dodgy area.

Korneliussen said she was really scared because it was going to get dark soon and they had nowhere to stay. She showed their suitcases at a café and said, “Got the suitcases and we are having a drink to calm our nerves because I’m freaking out a little bit.” She then raised her glass and said, “Cheers! Welcome to Paris.”

Booking.com offers a refund promise after hours of waiting on the street

In a later part of the video, filmed after it had grown dark, Korneliussen gave an update. She said, “So we have an update. So it’s been another 2 hours since the last video, and I’ve been going back and forth with Booking.com, and we finally have some sort of reassurance.”

She continued, “So if they don’t respond in the next 45 minutes, then we get a full refund, and they will help us find a new place to stay.”

Korneliussen noted they were still on the street with their bags and said, “We’ve just wasted 4 hours that we could have been out exploring, and I think that’s the thing that I’m most upset about. But oh well, guys.” Being left waiting with luggage is a nightmare for any traveler, much like the woman stranded alone by Turkish Airlines.

The video then showed her walking indoors while announcing, “Guys, we finally have a room. I’m actually so sad. This has just been the biggest headache ever, but we have a room.” She showed the space with their suitcases and a bathroom featuring a towel radiator and shower stall.

Filming in the bathroom mirror, Korneliussen said, “Oh, it’s been 5 hours, and we finally have a place to stay. And I never want to talk to Booking.com again. They’ve been really good, but it’s been a headache. Yeah, this is cute.”

In a later comment on the video, Korneliussen wrote, “I got refunded and all is well.” Viewers reacted with a mix of concern and shared experiences. One commenter questioned the broader pattern, writing, “How are so many people getting scammed on bookings.com…. how are there not stricter regulations.” Another expressed frustration at the wait time and said, “45 min more before they will help you insane!!”

Some shared similar stories of their own. One person wrote, “Something similar happened to us with Booking.com in London and Paris so I feel for you.” Another simply commented, “Trouble in paradise.” A different viewer offered a contrasting take, stating, “I’ve had zero problems with them and use them for every trip.”

This article has been written solely based on Korneliussen’s version of events. The details have not been independently verified. Booking.com has not addressed the video publicly as of this writing.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy