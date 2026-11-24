President Donald Trump used an appearance at the Department of Justice on Monday to criticize California Governor Gavin Newsom. Trump focused on Newsom’s proposal to remove 548 inmates from death row and convert their sentences to life in prison without parole. According to the Daily Mail, he described the group as including serial killers, rapists, and people who murdered children.

Trump called the mass clemency “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen.” He labeled the inmates “some of the most evil monsters on the face of the earth.” Newsom had already stopped executions in California in 2019 and dismantled the state’s death chamber.

Newsom’s team responded on social media by pointing to people Trump has pardoned. They listed “Convicted murderers, deadly drug traffickers, violent January 6 child-sex offenders. Pardoned, released, and walking free!” The team added, “Don’t lecture us about justice, piggy.”

Trump outlines new federal death penalty steps at Justice Department event

Trump spoke from the podium with Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel present. A packed room of federal agents from the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, and Bureau of Prisons attended. Front-row seats included Patel, Republican Congressman Brandon Gill, former Representative George Santos, and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

President Trump signed an executive order Monday directing the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims, and to expedite federal executions.



“Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will… pic.twitter.com/kUEYKqQcYg — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 23, 2026

Trump said he would immediately sign a presidential directive telling the Justice Department to seek capital punishment for child killers. The order also covers rapists and human traffickers who murder their victims. He stated that once juries issue a verdict, “capital punishment will be swift and certain.”

He additionally directed the Department of Housing and Urban Development to require public housing agencies to tighten tenant screening. The agencies must also make it easier to evict residents who cause disruptions. Trump has previously signed an executive order after starting his second term that told the Justice Department to treat seeking and carrying out death sentences as a priority.

Trump gave a breakdown of the California cases. He said the 548 included more than 110 child killers and over 100 rapists who murdered their victims. He named serial murderers such as Charles Ng, the “South Side Slayer,” the “Scorecard Killer,” and the “Alphabet Killer.”

He told the audience, “He stood with the murderers and the child slayers, but today we say the American people stand with you.” Trump added that his administration is “working as hard as they can to get this travesty overturned in some form.” He noted that California voters have twice rejected ballot measures that would have ended the death penalty in the state. His attacks on the governor are not new, as seen in his Truth Social tirade against Newsom after Davos.

In a separate statement on X about the Justice Department event, Newsom called for federal reform so no president can sell a pardon. He said, “Donald Trump doesn’t oppose mercy; he sells it.” Newsom stated that every person on California’s former death row will die in prison and that no one walks out.

He contrasted that with several people Trump has pardoned, including contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians and a man who later pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for sex after a January 6 pardon. Newsom then added, “The Justice Department is not Donald Trump’s law firm. Justice is not for sale, not in California and not in America.”

No president should be able to sell a pardon.



Today, I’m calling for sweeping federal reform of the presidential pardon power.



The Justice Department is not Donald Trump’s personal law firm. Justice is NOT for sale. pic.twitter.com/dyyJPIm2X5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 24, 2026

Newsom has said he plans to announce in January whether he will run for president. On November 5, shortly after the midterm elections, he put forward the proposal to change all 548 death sentences to life without parole. That change still needs review and approval from the California Supreme Court before it can take effect.

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