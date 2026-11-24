A 16-year-old boy from DeLand, Florida, faces charges after deputies say an argument with his mother over an Xbox gaming console led to him threatening her with a running chainsaw, according to WKRC.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported that the teen was taken into custody following the Saturday afternoon incident at the family’s home. The mother had dialed 911 to report the disturbance.

According to details shared with WKMG, the conflict started when the mother removed the Xbox. The disagreement also involved cosmetics that the teen had kept out of her sight.

Mother leaves the trailer after capturing the chainsaw on video

Deputies reached the DeLand residence around 5 p.m. in response to the emergency call. An arrest affidavit examined by the news outlet laid out what the mother described to investigators.

She said the teen retrieved a chainsaw, turned the device on, and revved it directly in front of her face while stating he would kill her. She began filming the confrontation on her phone, then exited the trailer and stayed outside until help arrived because she feared for her safety. In another case, a driver threatened a mother and toddler.

When officers spoke with the teen, he explained that he had picked up the chainsaw in order to scare his mother. He confirmed that he chased her and told them he wanted to “beat” her.

Law enforcement reviewed the recording from the mother’s cellphone. The footage showed the 16-year-old holding a green chainsaw and operating the throttle repeatedly. In the video, after the mother indicated she would contact authorities, the teen was recorded saying, “They won’t get here in time.”

The boy was placed under arrest and transported to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Family Resource Center. He is facing charges in connection with the domestic incident, according to WKMG.

The affidavit recounts how the argument moved from the removal of the gaming console to the use of the power tool. Deputies relied on the mother’s account, the teen’s statements, and the video evidence in their investigation.

The mother remained outside the home while waiting for the response team. Officials noted the teen’s admission regarding his intentions with the chainsaw and his comments during the chase.

The Saturday call prompted a full review of the sequence of events inside the trailer. The case is being handled by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

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