President Donald Trump responded to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO by sharing an AI-generated image on social media. The picture showed Huang standing where Trump had been immediately after the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Huang appeared holding a red bra in the image.

Huang had left the company after reports emerged that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy named Alice Huang, who is not related to him. The same reports indicated he also had affairs with two Nvidia employees. Alice Huang and her former company, Megaspeed, face accusations of funneling advanced computing technology to China.

Despite those concerns, Trump personally asked Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back. Before the reports surfaced, Trump owned as much as $62 million in Nvidia stock. The shares fell after Huang stepped down, then climbed 31 percent on Monday once the board restored him as CEO.

Watters lays out the political risks once Democrats hold both chambers

According to Mediaite, Jesse Watters addressed the situation on Monday’s episode of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News. He focused on the challenges Trump could face after the president’s direct involvement in the reinstatement. Democrats are scheduled to take control of both the House and the Senate in January.

Watters: They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his cabinet. And they are going to say Jensen donated to the ballroom. They are going to say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese. pic.twitter.com/G6Cc68P6kN — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2026

Watters described Democrats as ready to seize on the events. “So the Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO. Even if it was to help the economy and the country. This gives him a lot of ammunition,” he said.

He explained that Democrats will likely use the scandal to impeach, arguing that the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his cabinet. He added that they are gonna say Jensen donated to the ballroom, so Trump saved his hide.

The host went on to outline further expected claims. “They’re gonna say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese,” Watters stated. He noted that a bunch of Republicans in Congress aren’t gonna defend him. Lawmakers had already moved on the issue, with three House chairs seeking a closed-door briefing with Huang.

“So, this is gonna get ugly – fast,” Watters said. He pointed to Huang’s profile as a billionaire foreign-born chip king and a Republican donor who cheats on his wife and is tech war-profiteering. “And a billionaire foreign-born chip king, a Republican donor, who cheats on his wife, and is tech war-profiteering isn’t the most sympathetic character for the president’s party to defend,” Watters continued.

He clarified, “Now, I’m not saying he’s not worth saving. But that’s gonna be a tough argument to make on TV for senators who just got their heads kicked in over data centers and the cost of living.”

The comments came after Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang on Monday morning. The sharp rise in the company’s shares followed that decision. Watters presented the combination of the personal scandal, the national security questions, and Trump’s stock holdings as factors that could complicate any defense of the president’s actions.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy