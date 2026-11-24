At the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was in the middle of his speech when he pressed what he called an “emergency comedy button.” Moments later, a man doing a parody of Carney walked out, and a Trump impersonator followed him onto the stage.

The Trump character wore orange makeup and a blonde hairstyle styled like the president’s. The performer was Mark Critch, known for his work on the CBC show This Hour Has 22 Minutes. Playing the role of Carney was Mark McKinney, a Canadian actor and comedian.

Looking at the two of them, the impersonator said, “We’ve got two Carneys here, it’s a disaster. Isn’t this incredible?” He then added, “Two Carneys, he’s so popular. Almost as popular as me.”

Impersonator jokes about trade deal and White House press secretary role

The performer next turned to comments the president has made about a man’s body, specifically the “a**.” He connected the bit to the television series Heated Rivalry, which follows a romance between a Canadian hockey player and a Russian one.

“It’s just like Heated Rivalry if the hockey players were straight and all goalies,” the impersonator said. “But he’s got a great a**, doesn’t he? What a beautiful a**.”

He also addressed the ongoing trade dispute. “Mark, we’re going to have an incredible deal, like all of them,” he said. “I call him Mark; I don’t call him ‘the governor’ to his face because I’m a coward.”

Continuing the bit, the impersonator said, “But we’re gonna have a great deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way: me, because I’m crazy.”

The sketch then shifted to the search for a new White House press secretary. Katie Zacharia had recently left the position after five days and a single press conference that drew widespread criticism. Reports say she found out she was fired mid-interview.

“What’s incredible is I’m here because I need a new press secretary, and this is where the press is,” the impersonator said. “And I’m here to get a beautiful press secretary.”

Carney’s own speech contained several jokes aimed at himself and other politicians, including Trump. He opened by saying, “This is a tough room,” before adding, “And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator.”

According to The Independent, the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner takes place each year and traditionally features leaders making light of themselves and their political rivals.

Carney and Trump have clashed publicly over trade, with the United States imposing tariffs on Canadian goods after talks collapsed in August and Canada responding with its own measures. Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st state and has referred to Carney as “Governor Carney,” a nickname he also used for former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He later signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America.

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