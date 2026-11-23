An early-morning phone call and text left a new hire standing outside an empty house after she had already quit her previous full-time job, according to a nurse named Leslie who shared the account on TikTok. Leslie said she received the messages around 7:10 a.m. while still dealing with her own layoff from the same part-time nursing role at a detox facility housed in a six-bedroom home.

Her old alarm had gone off at 5:30 a.m., she explained, and she was doomscrolling in bed when a call came through from a Denver, Colorado number. She stated that she does not answer numbers not saved in her contacts, so she ignored it until a text arrived addressed to her as “Leslie” from someone naming the company and writing, “I’m outside.”

She described texting back in confusion and then receiving an immediate callback. According to Leslie, her stomach sank once she realized the caller appeared to have no idea the company had closed days earlier.

New hire arrives for first shift and learns the company had closed

In the video, Leslie recounted that the woman introduced herself and said she was supposed to be training with her that day. The caller asked, “Are you the nurse for today?” She said she replied that she had been the Sunday nurse but that everyone was laid off on Friday and the company no longer existed.

She told the new hire it seemed no one had informed her and expressed that she was sorry. Leslie stated she asked whether the woman had the director of operations’ cell phone number and described silence on the other end of the line. She noted that the layoff had happened on Friday, more than 48 hours earlier.

The new hire said she was confused because that day was meant to be her first shift, according to Leslie. She explained that she herself had been hired about two and a half months earlier and was also let go, along with the full-time staff and everyone else who worked there. The woman was sitting outside the house and had noticed it looked empty, Leslie said.

During her interview, the new hire had seen two company cars parked in front, Leslie recounted, but now the blinds were open, and the interior appeared vacant. She told her there was no longer a job and the company did not exist anymore. The location was described as a regular six-bedroom house in a neighborhood.

The new hire stated this was her first shift ever and that she had quit her prior full-time job, with her last shift the previous Thursday, according to the video. Leslie said she felt horrible for the people affected and pointed out that HR never called her, even though her manager claimed they had. She suggested some notifications may have slipped through the cracks.

Leslie later spoke with a full-time therapist who used to work at the company, she said. According to her, the therapist told her full-timers received two weeks of severance pay after the layoff a week before Thanksgiving. When asked if she got any, Leslie said no because she was part-time and had not expected it. Workers feeling shortchanged by employers is a familiar theme, as seen in a worker’s unrewarded mandatory overtime.

A conversation with one of the behavioral health technicians revealed he had been asked the prior weekend to help pack items in the garage, which functioned like a supply closet, Leslie explained. He was told the packing was for new shelving and organization, but later learned he had been helping because the company was shutting down, according to her account.

Leslie also described learning that after one patient was discharged on Friday morning, multiple moving companies waiting outside cleared the three-level, six-bedroom house in less than two hours. She added that when she tried to log into the workplace app used for clocking in and out, it showed access denied.

During a roughly 20-minute phone call, the new hire asked if Leslie’s full-time job was hiring, and Leslie said it was not. She offered to send detox listings she had found on Indeed while applying for PRN work herself. She stated she has been job hunting and would prefer to start after the holidays but might take something sooner if offered.

Viewers responded to the account of the sudden closure and the new hire’s situation. One commenter focused on the lack of notice, writing, “HR should’ve reached out to her first that crazyyyy.” Another praised the effort to help, writing, “A real girls girl right here!! You are so sweet for helping her.”

A third commenter highlighted the timing near the holidays, writing, “Omgggg whooooo is going to enjoy their holidays with no job and one pay check!!!! That’s terrible.” One viewer compared the situation to requirements in other countries, stating, “A lot of countries have made this type of behaviour from the business illegal. Like if they’re closing and making people redundant they have to do a lot to support the employees. This sounds so stressful!”

Another wondered about the speed of the shutdown, writing, “I wonder if something major happened since they up and closed and moved out everything from the house so quickly!”

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