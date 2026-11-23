A woman spotted what looked like her family’s restaurant in GTA 6, then started crying over what it meant to her parents

A family-owned business called Oscar’s has been left stunned after discovering that their restaurant seemingly appears in GTA 6. This addition to the game highlights how the developers at Rockstar Games have built their fictional state of Leonida, which takes heavy inspiration from Florida and features countless locations modeled on real-life landmarks. Since the release of the game on November 19, players have been discovering familiar spots throughout the map.

As reported by Dexerto, one family was particularly surprised to find their own restaurant recreated in the open world environment. X user @sirenaslloran shared her emotional reaction after discovering that the business had made it into the game.

She wrote, “Guys, my family’s restaurant made it onto GTA 6. I’m crying so bad.” She added, “My parents are immigrants who came here with a dream, and now we’ve been voted by the city as the number one breakfast spot, and now this.”

The family is thankful

The user explained that her parents had immigrated to the United States hoping to build a successful business. Their hard work clearly paid off, as the restaurant has since been voted the city’s number-one breakfast spot.

https://twitter.com/sirenaslloran/status/2124250927838478346

In a follow-up post, she revealed that Oscar’s is a family-owned and operated business with two locations. She also explained that she had been reading the messages aloud to her family. She shared a particularly touching response from her grandmother, who said, “Gracias y que Dios los bendiga siempre.” This translates to, “Thank you, and may God always bless you.”

Rockstar Games often populates their virtual worlds with small details that feel grounded in reality. By pulling from real-world architecture and neighborhood aesthetics, they create a sense of place that resonates with players. This approach to world-building means that residents of Florida might find many familiar sights while exploring Leonida.

The inclusion of real-life landmarks in digital spaces is a common practice in modern game design. Developers frequently use public spaces and private businesses as inspiration to make their fictional maps feel authentic. While the game world is a fictionalized version of Florida, the developers use these real locations to ground the experience for the player.

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