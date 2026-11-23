Jordan J.G. Wright, a Democratic assemblyman from New York City, has pushed back against online claims that questioned whether he is human. The comments followed a short video filmed Friday while he stood behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a press conference about the city’s jails. In the clip, Wright briefly grinned, then blinked and rolled his eyes in a circular motion toward the back of his head.

The footage spread quickly across social media over the weekend and revived old conspiracy theories about reptilian creatures or aliens said to live among people in disguise. Viewers on multiple platforms focused on the eye movement and treated it as evidence for those ideas. Wright later spoke with the New York Post about the attention the clip received.

He told the Post he could not explain the moment. “I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” he said. He then turned to his record as a lawmaker to address the larger claims about his identity.

Wright highlights Harlem climate center and family ties while addressing online claims

Wright pointed to legislation he supported as proof of his ordinary human life. “Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem,” he said. “I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens.”

A Democratic New York assemblyman sets off wild “lizard people” theories online after an unusual eye roll behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani goes viral.



Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright was standing behind Mamdani during a Friday press conference on closing Rikers Island when cameras… pic.twitter.com/YqzwMwoD8b — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 23, 2026

The center is a five-story building in Harlem that offers environmental education and advocacy for residents. Officials have called it the city’s first community-based facility devoted to climate action. Wright said he worked to secure the funding for the project.

He represents the 70th Assembly District in Harlem and comes from a family with a long history in New York politics. His father, Keith L.T. Wright, previously served in the Assembly, and his grandfather, Bruce Wright, was a judge on the New York Supreme Court. Wright has lived in Central Harlem his entire life and earned a psychology degree from Syracuse University in 2017.

Voters returned him to office in November without opposition. In the June Democratic primary he defeated Conrad Blackburn, a Democratic socialist. His stated priorities in the Assembly cover affordable housing, health care access, and public safety.

The Friday press conference centered on plans for the city’s jail system. Mamdani said the city intends to reduce the jail population by 2,500 people over the next five years and to shut down Rikers Island, New York City’s largest jail, by 2032. The roughly 4,100 people still held at that point would move into four smaller jails, one each in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

Comments online continued after the video circulated. One person described the eye movement as the way lizards blink and suggested aliens were walking around in plain sight. Another X user wrote that the person standing behind Mamdani was a reptile and claimed the aliens no longer felt the need to hide while the city discussed releasing prisoners.

A Reddit user stated, “Yes, the guy in the back is a reptilian, 100%.” Alien talk has also reached official circles, with one former Pentagon investigator who claims aliens survived the Roswell crash drawing attention of his own.

Wright’s remarks to the Post stayed limited to the work he has done and a clear rejection of any connection to the theories that appeared online. He has not offered any additional public comment about the specific eye movement shown in the video.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy