Former Pentagon UFO investigator Jay Stratton is publicly claiming that extraterrestrial beings were recovered alive from the 1947 Roswell, New Mexico, crash site. Stratton, who served as the first director of the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and as chief of air and space warfare for the Defense Intelligence Agency, details these accounts in his new memoir, Out of the Shadows.

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As reported by BroBible, according to the book, an unnamed source informed Stratton that a spaceship split into two pieces near Roswell in 1947. Military forces allegedly recovered both the wreckage and non-human bodies from the scene. Stratton writes, “Some were dead on arrival. Others, allegedly, were alive but later perished, refusing food or contact. Communication was limited and often futile.”

These claims stand in direct opposition to official government explanations. For years, the Air Force reportedly maintained that the debris found at the site was part of Project Mogul, a classified balloon program designed to track Soviet nuclear tests.

He claims military contractors currently hold several crashed spacecraft

In 1994, the Air Force clarified that reports of alien bodies were linked to anthropomorphic test dummies used in later military experiments. More recently, in 2022, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office analyzed a sample of alleged crash debris and concluded it was likely a test object or a byproduct of aerospace material studies involving magnesium alloys.

Former UAP Task Force Director Jay Stratton tells Fox News’ Bret Baier the U.S. Govt has “craft of non-human origin”



“There is an ongoing program to capture and reverse-engineer this technology… The people who’ve had this 80-year monopoly on the topic believe the secret is so… pic.twitter.com/Y6artswjVT — UAP James (@UAPJames) October 12, 2026

Stratton rejects these official assessments. He asserts that military contractors currently hold at least a dozen crashed spacecraft and have successfully recovered non-human remains. He notes that the weight of these encounters has had severe consequences for those involved, stating that the reality of the situation caused some people “to resign, suffer mental breakdowns, and in some cases take their own lives. The truth was just too difficult for them to process.”

In an interview with People, Stratton emphasized his belief that humanity is not alone in the universe and highlighted the need for transparency regarding ongoing UAP activity near sensitive nuclear and military sites. Stratton is not the only former official sharing these types of experiences.

Luis Elizondo, who directed the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program for a decade, reportedly wrote in his 2024 book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs, that the government recovered technology and biological entities from the Roswell crash. Elizondo suggested that a primitive electromagnetic pulse device might have disrupted the craft’s propulsion system, causing it to crash.

David Grusch, a veteran of the Air Force and former official with the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, made similar claims in 2023. He stated that the government is actively involved in programs to retrieve vehicles of non-human, exotic origin.

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