Nishanth Krishna, a 25-year-old YouTuber, was forced to reenact a jewelry heist for police after a specific tattoo led investigators to identify him as the suspect in a $1.8 million robbery. The incident took place at a Tanishq jewelry showroom in Madurai, India, where approximately 11.4 kilograms of gold and diamond jewelry went missing on November 12.

As reported by Dexerto, police believe the theft occurred overnight when the suspect gained entry to the building by climbing scaffolding at a nearby construction site. From there, he descended through an unfinished elevator shaft to access the store.

Security footage showed the suspect visiting the shop three times before the robbery took place, which suggests he spent time learning the layout of the showroom. While he wore a mask during the crime, the tattoo on his body became a clear identifier for those reviewing the footage.

He was taken back to the showroom

The search for the suspect ended after a bus driver traveling from Bengaluru to Salem spotted him and reached out to authorities. Police followed the bus for 5 kilometers before instructing the driver to pull over near a bakery along the Sesampatti bypass shortly after midnight. When Nishanth realized he was surrounded, he reportedly tried to jump through a bus window to get away. Officers quickly overpowered and apprehended him at 1:30 AM.

An Indian YouTuber accused of stealing $1.8 million in jewelry was made to reenact the heist for police.



They took him back to the store to show how the break-in and escape went down. pic.twitter.com/jyc4ZWtUeT — Prysm Streaming (@PrysmStreaming) November 23, 2026

Following his arrest, the YouTuber was taken back to the showroom on November 20 to demonstrate how he pulled off the heist, showing officers exactly how he moved through the building. He is now held in Madurai Central Prison under judicial custody. Authorities have also arrested his father, V Suresh, and his girlfriend, Meenakshi Nachiyar, for their alleged involvement in hiding the stolen goods.

The recovery of the stolen items was a major part of the police investigation. Officers reportedly found 6.4 kilograms of jewelry hidden in the Vilacheri area after questioning the suspect. An additional 5 kilograms of the stolen gold were reportedly recovered from the Madakulam tank, where police say it had been buried. In total, the heist involved 10 kilograms of gold ornaments and 1 kilogram of diamond jewelry.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy